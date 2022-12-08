Brain Teaser: Can You Find the Hidden Mistakes in This Breakfast Illustration?

If you enjoy fun puzzles and quizzes, then this brain teaser might be for you. Brain teasers allow you to use your analytical side of the brain. Such quizzes make the simple puzzle a little more interesting by adding a fun task to it.

The brain teasers make you think out of the box and analyze the problem with logical reasoning. There are ample brain teasers available on the internet and one such is now making rounds where you have to find mistakes hidden inside this breakfast illustration.

The illustrator has cleverly hidden two mistakes in the picture wherein a couple is enjoying their breakfast at the table. In the now-viral photo, you can see the man enjoying his morning cup of tea while the woman is pouring juice into the glass. The table is filled with food including bread, bacon, bananas, apples, toffies and sunny-side-up eggs.

Take a look here:

This brain teaser is a mind riddle and doesn’t need mathematical skills to solve. It is a simple test of knowledge and lateral thinking. It is also another way to have fun while assessing your IQ level. Before we tell you the hidden mistake, here is a hint, both mistakes are hidden in the breakfast drinks.

If you look closely at the picture you might find them before reading the answer. Many of you might have found the answers after the hint but for those still struggling to find the answer we will help you out.

If you look closely at the man’s teacup you might notice that the cup is upside down. The second mistake is that the woman is pouring orange juice into the glass but the glass is with red juice. The mistakes are marked in white circles in the image.

You can enjoy this with your friends and family and to make it more interesting add a timer of 15 seconds.

