Logical reasoning is an area of expertise where the mind is tested to understand how smart it is. The level of IQ comes forth when one solves such puzzles. These tests measure non-verbal abilities of the mind and are mostly about visual prowess along with calculative challenges. One such challenge of counting the number of triangles in an image with 9 lines (three sets of three parallel lines) has been making rounds on the internet.

The image shows three sets of three parallel lines intersecting at a total of 13 points with 8 of them having two lines intersecting each other, and five of them having three lines intersecting. The challenge for the viewers is to find the number of triangles in the image.

Advertisement

While the image clearly shows 10-12 smaller triangles, the total number of triangles is far greater than what meets the eye at first glance of the image. When one sits down to count all of them, they may be able to find up to 16 if they aren’t counting in an orderly fashion.

One has to keep in mind that a bunch of smaller triangles may be forming a bigger triangle and that is something a viewer can miss while finding the total number of triangles. Moreover, the viewer also has to keep in mind once they have counted a triangle or the symmetry of the image may confuse them and they can end up counting the same triangle more than once, leading to repetitions.

The total number of triangles in this image is more than 20. One may wonder how it is possible but the total number of intersections makes it easier to understand. Moreover, the horizontal and vertical symmetry of the image insists that when you find a triangle on one side of one symmetry, there must be one on the other side of the line too.

Advertisement

But what is the total number of triangles in the image? The correct answer is 22. There are 8 small triangles with none of their edges intersecting with another triangle’s sides and 14 of them are bigger. The bigger the triangles get, the more the number of intersecting and overlapping edges.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here