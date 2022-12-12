Brains Of Teenagers Who Survived Covid-19 Show Signs Of Premature Ageing: Study

The brains of teenagers, who survived the Covid-19 pandemic, show signs of premature ageing, a new study has revealed. According to a study by Standford University published in the journal Biological Psychiatry: Global Open Science, physical changes that occurred during adolescence, such as thinning of the cortex and expansion of the hippocampus and amygdala, were more substantial after the pandemic than before, implying that the brain aged faster. The researchers compared MRI scans of 81 teenagers in the United States before the epidemic to scans of 82 youths taken during the pandemic when lockdowns were lifted for the study.

Ian Gotlib, a professor at the university and the first author of the study said, “Brain age difference was about three years – we hadn’t expected that large an increase given that the lockdown was less than a year." The study also discovered major mental health issues in the young population following the epidemic. The impact of rapid brain ageing on mental health is not yet apparent. They are starting to rescan all of the participants at age 20 so that they will have a better sense of whether these differences continue or fade over time, he further added.

Advertisement

However, the professor also stated that these brain alterations are frequently associated with poorer cognitive ability in older persons. It is unclear what they mean in adolescents. Therefore, this is the first proof that mental health concerns during the pandemic are accompanied by what appear to be stress-related alterations in brain structure.

The premature ageing of children’s brains is not a good thing. It was previously observed in cases of persistent childhood stress, trauma, abuse, and neglect before the pandemic. These poor childhood experiences not only increase people’s susceptibility to depression, anxiety, addiction, and other mental diseases, but they can also increase the risk of cancer, diabetes, heart disease, and other long-term negative outcomes.

In 2020, researchers had earlier suggested that kids’ mental health and development would suffer from fewer face-to-face interactions. According to the writers of an opinion piece published in the Lancet Child and Adolescent Health magazine, the period of life between the ages of 10 and 24 is when social interaction with peers is crucial for brain development and creating a sense of self. As per the studies, reduced social contact during this time may have negative long-term impacts.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here