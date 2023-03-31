BRB, Busy Laughing At Adorable Dog Trying To Steal Food From TV Screen

How adorable can a dog be? The answer, perhaps, changes every time we chance upon a new clip of these fur buddies. But this video of a pet pooch trying to steal food he saw on a TV screen is just too cute to miss. Footage of the funny incident was shared on Reddit and it has left multiple users in splits. The video begins with the pet pooch seated right in front of a television screen on which one can see a scene from a restaurant being aired. Men dressed in all-black ensembles feast on delicious food. One of them relishes what appears to be noodles while holding a piece of bread in his one hand. The man can be seen holding the bread under the table, prompting the pet to believe the food is well within its grasp. The dog takes the opportunity to steal the food but only ends up licking the big screen. After realising the food isn’t real, the disappointed animal moves away from the TV screen. Watch the video here:

The video has been cracking the Internet up. A Reddit user, whose dog reacts to TV scenes the same way, commented, “My dog will somehow jump out from under a blanket if an animal even shows up on the screen for a second. I have no idea how he knows, but he always does." Another commented about the dog’s disappointed reaction, “When he didn’t taste the food he looked down to see if the guy had dropped it. Poor stupid baby, so precious." One more joined and wrote, “It does look like it was being offered food."

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “It was held under the table. So he thought was his." Another commented, “Poor guy, he thought it was for him, my dog does that too, it’s funny."

Such videos of dogs often go viral on social media platforms. Lie this clip, where a hungry pooch stole food from his next-cell neighbor. The hilarious incident occurred in the Henan Province of central China and was shared online via Douyin (Chinese TikTok). The clip caught 2-year-old husky Gou Za red-handed after he swiped the food bowl of his adjacent kennel neighbor.

The owner of the pet shared that the husky had been stealing food for a while and she managed the capture the evidence on camera.

