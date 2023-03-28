There’s no denying the fact that Indians have a liking for Hajmola candies because of the tablets’ tangy and spicy flavours. Also, let’s not miss out on the added benefits - it aids in digestion and provides a bit relief from flatulence. However, the strong taste of this candy is not suited for everyone. A South Korean man, on Instagram, took on the challenge of trying Hajmola for the first time and his reaction to its taste will crack you up. The Korean user filmed his entire experience of eating Indian candy. The clip begins with him revealing a message from his follower which read, “Oppa, can you try Hajmola?" The video proceeds to show him opening a bottle of Hajmola, sniffing and then popping one in his mouth. He immediately spits it out and says, “What is this? The flavour is too strong." He tries it once more and ends up laughing. He concludes the video by saying, “This is too much."

Sharing this video on Instagram, the Korean man captioned it, “I take on the challenge of trying Dabur Hajmola, a popular digestive tablet. Join me as I explore the flavours of this tangy Hajmola, and share my thoughts!" The video has already garnered more than one lakh views. Social media users flooded the comments section with ROFL reactions.

A user wrote, “Your expressions! I see the real struggle. Koreans can’t find this type of taste in other countries, it is only for Indians. Almost watched this video 20 times only for his expressions." Another user suggested, “Orange is too strong so you can try purple one!" One more user wrote, “Manna padega (have to agree), your expression is too cute to handle."

Check out the video here:

Previously, a YouTube video showed a group of Americans trying out Hajmola for the first time. Their reactions were recorded, and it is too good to miss. The YouTube channel called Our Stupid Reactions uploaded a clip that captured various expressions of the group members after eating Hajmola candies.

The video was shared an year ago and has garnered over one lakh views on YouTube.

