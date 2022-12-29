Bride Ends Up on Floor after Groom's Romantic Twirl in Hilarious Desi Wedding Photoshoot Fail

People are giving a new meaning to Big Fat Indian Weddings. From making grand entrances to ostentatious photoshoots, couples went all out this wedding season to create their fairytale wedding. Sometimes, it does not go the way people want it to. This couple was immersed in their wedding photoshoot, probably hoping to get some great snaps they could look back on fondly. As they attempted to create the perfect twirl, disaster struck. The groom instead of being able to stabilize the bride after the twirl drops her. Take a peek here:

Advertisement

Many social media users joked about the groom not being able to take care of the bride on the wedding day. Others poked fun at the groom asking if he was still alive. Some did understand that it was neither of their faults because the bride’s outfit looked quite heavy and it could have been a simple misstep that led to this disaster. Nonetheless, the clip left the Internet laughing. An Instagram user wrote, “Shaadi hui ya toot gayi? (Did the wedding take place or did they break it off?)"

Another comment read, “If ‘falling in love’ had a face."

“Arrange marriage is scary. What if you ‘fall’ in love on the wedding day," wrote a user.

In a similar incident of unusual wedding photoshoots, a strange guest made an appearance. The clip now shared on Instagram begins like any other sweet wedding photoshoot. With the bride in the groom’s arms, he slowly twirls her around. But then an unusual guest catches the groom’s eye and he gently lowers the bride onto the floor. Seconds later, a monkey with a baby on its back approaches them. While the bride rushes to the side, the monkey grabs onto the groom’s arms and climbs onto him. Take a peek here:

Advertisement

What are your thoughts on these unusual wedding photoshoots?

Read all the Latest Buzz News here