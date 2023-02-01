Home » BUZZ » Bride Gets Restless After Baraat Gets Delayed. Here's What She Did Next

The bride, initially complaining about the delay, calms down after a hello from the groom.

Last Updated: February 01, 2023, 11:16 IST

Delhi, India

The bride waiting for the baraat to arrive. (Image source: witty_wedding/Instagram)
Indian weddings are a grand affair. From delicious food to decor and special dance performances, months go into the preparation to get everything right on D-Day. However, sometimes, things don’t go as per the plans. Just like in the case of this bride, whose groom arrived a tad bit late at the wedding venue. A clip of the bride waiting for her groom’s arrival has now been making rounds on social media. Decked up in a stunning pink lehenga, the woman reaches the terrace to watch the unpunctual baarat arrive at the venue. “POV: When Baraat is taking so much time to arrive," read the text on the video. Initially, the bride complains about the delay but her frustration melts in a quick second after she spots the groom dancing.

The bride’s happiness is doubled when the groom also spots her on the terrace and waves at her. What makes the event funnier is that the bride had to stand on a chair to peek down at the baarat.

With thousands of likes, the clip has amassed over sixty-four thousand views on Instagram. If the video is anything to go by, it seems that the bride forgave her partner for being late.

While things ended all well in this care, another bride from Rajasthan refused to get married after the groom showed up late at the wedding venue. The incident took place in Rajasthan’s Churu district, wherein a drunk groom danced for so long that the baarat was delayed for hours. Reportedly, when the groom did not make it to the time of the pheras, the frustrated bride took the decision to call off the wedding. Not only that, but the bride’s family also married her with another man present at the venue. Things turned heated, when a day after the wedding ceremony, the groom who failed to make it up on time filed an official police complaint against the bride. The bride’s family argued and said that the groom was responsible for his ‘careless’ and ‘irresponsible’ behaviour. Police officials mediated between both parties and the situation was diffused.

