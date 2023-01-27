If you are considering taking revenge on your ex-lover, this bride from China can be your inspiration. Her bold move included not only inviting all her ex-boyfriends to the wedding but also organising them to be seated at the same round table. The aim was simply to flaunt to her ex-partners what they were missing in their lives. According to a report by the New York Post, a short video from the bride’s wedding went instantly viral on social media. Reportedly, the clip was filmed during the reception ceremony wherein all her exes were seen seated next to each other.

At one point, they also seemingly passed what appeared to be a bottle of wine to one another. The video was captured in the Hubei province of China and the ceremony was held on January 8. What added more intensity to the bride’s plan was the name that she chose to call the table. A Chinese sign on the table when reportedly translated to English loosely meant, “Table of Ex-Boyfriends."

According to the portal, the guests at the table appeared to glum and did not seem to enjoy the reception ceremony even a tad bit. While one of them seemingly chucked wine, another bowed his head in embarrassment after catching a glimpse of the happy bride. The well-planned table not only went viral on social media but also became the talk of the ceremony by grabbing the attention of other attendees.

The accounts of the events shared by other wedding guests reportedly hinted that all the ex-boyfriends were well-behaved and respectful. They did not create any heated scene even if they might have felt a bit gutted. Seemingly, they quietly enjoyed the reception banquet and left for home.

A barrage of viewers on a Chinese social media platform hinted at how the bride’s ex-boyfriends closely resemble each other. One user reportedly wrote, “How did the bride manage to gather so many guys that closely resemble another?" Another added, “It’s not hard to figure out what her husband looks like." Meanwhile, one more joined, “Not only does the bride dare to invite them, but this group [of men] also dared to attend."

Would ever plan a ‘table of exes’ at your wedding?

