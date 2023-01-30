Weddings are supposed to be filled with happy and cherished moments, especially for the bride and groom. But what if the bride failed to reach the wedding venue? A bride has shared how she missed her own wedding and lost more than $70,000 (Rs 56.42 lakh) in wedding reservations after Southwestern Airlines cancelled her flight to Belize. Katie Demmko was supposed to fly from St Louis, Missouri on December 27 last year for her wedding with her fiancé Michael’s destination wedding in Belize.

But before she could board the flight, the captain announced that the flight had been cancelled. Katie, who claimed to be a frequent flyer herself on the airline, was unable to find another flight for her and her children to make it to Belize in time for her wedding.

Speaking with Insider, Katie explained that the airline’s reason for the cancellation to the passengers was they were short of three flight attendants.

She stated that she had about seven travel agents, and her whole family sat for 18 hours searching for a way to get them to the venue. “We even looked at flying to Cancún and getting a bus to drive us to Belize. There was nothing," she added.

She also said that she tried to switch tickets with friends flying to Belize on some other day but the airline could not make the change. “I cried all morning on December 30," she mentioned.

Because of the Southwest flight fiasco, Katie had to spend her New Year’s Eve away from her fiancé and unmarried. “On New Year’s Eve, I sat at my house and talked to Michael, who was sitting in Belize, and we said Happy New Year, knowing that we were not ringing in 2023 as husband and wife as we had hoped to do," she added.

The airline was able to refund Katie’s flight tickets but she wasn’t issued a full refund for many of the services she purchased for the wedding. The Victoria House, the resort where she was planning to stay with her guests, was unable to postpone or issue a refund for their reservation causing them to lose thousands of dollars.

“In total, it is well over $70k lost in rooms at Victoria House," Katie revealed.

She also mentioned that the airline has not contacted her for a formal apology for the flight cancellation. She knows they are probably dealing with a ton because of the whole mess. “But, not one single person from that company has reached out," she added

