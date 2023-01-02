Bride Saves Rs 8 Lakh On Her Wedding Day By Doing One Simple Thing

Weddings can be a costly affair. Even just a dress for the special day can burn a hole in the pocket. But this Canadian bride decided to save €10,000 (about Rs 8 lakh) by doing this one simple thing. If you have ever come across Western weddings, it is easy to spot that flowers are a pretty important part of the day. While prepping for the wedding, Emma Tobin witnessed just how expensive flowers can be. On top of that, it became clear to her how much the floral market contributed to pollution. The 29-year-old bride-to-be decided to take the matters into her own hands and grow the flowers herself, reported Irish Mirror. Her then-fiancé, Chris, joined in on the effort and the couple spent €250 (about ₹22 thousand) on buying the seeds for the flora.

More than saving money, Emma also went on to create some beautiful memories with her bridesmaids. The bridesmaids decided to cut their own flowers that were growing on a farm in Kawartha Lakes, Canada, on the day of the wedding. “I’ve grown up on this farm and moved there when I was nine, I always said I wanted to get married there – I never dreamed of growing my own flowers," Emma said. She mentioned that since she had never grown anything before, Emma thought of herself as incapable of growing anything. However, this time she gave it a try.

Emma added, “We planted sunflower, zinnia, and cosmos seeds and we didn’t pay much attention to them – we didn’t prune them, but they came up out of the ground. After a successful trial run, the family decided they would grow their own wedding flowers and Sharon made a plan of action."

Sharon, the mother of the bride, took it upon herself to hand water and weed the plants. The Father-of-the-bride, Paul, also got involved and ploughed the ground. The garden was in bloom as the wedding day got closer and the bridal party created their own bouquets the morning of the special day.

It was a lot of hard work, as Emma reminisce. It took the bridal party an hour to cut and two hours to make the vases. Yet, she described it as an “incredible feeling" to make her own bouquet and put everything together.

