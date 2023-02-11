We often come across funny videos that create a stir on the internet. Recently, one such hilarious video of a bride dancing to the popular Bhojpuri song Le Le Aayi Coca Cola has been making a huge noise on the internet. In the now-viral video, the groom is seen standing next to her bride and encouraging her to groove to the famous song.

The clip was shared on Instagram a few days ago and has taken the internet by storm. Since being posted, the video has garnered over 893K views. The video was posted on Instagram by user RanjayKumar87.

The short video opens showing the bride and groom standing in a room. As soon as the song starts playing, the bride is seen dancing to the song. Seconds later, the groom also joins her and makes her feel comfortable. The video also shows the presence of some other family members. Check out the video here:

Moments after the video was posted online, several social media users rushed to the comment section. One user commented, “Funny couple." Another user wrote, “If you get married to Tiktokers, then this is going to happen."

In the video, the bride is seen all decked up in a stunning bright red lehenga, while the groom is seen wearing a white suit-pant. The clip also shows the groom watching his bride with a beaming smile. If you haven’t watched this viral video, go and watch it right away.

This is not the first time, wedding videos often intrigue the internet. Not so long ago, one such funny video was making a huge buzz on the internet. The video showed the hilarious dance of a bride and while watching it, even the groom couldn’t control his laughter.

The Bhojpuri song Le Le Aayi Coca Cola has been sung by superstar Khesari Lal Yadav and singer Shilpi Raj. The lyrics of the song have been penned by Prakash Barud. This song was a super hit when it was released and created an uproar on social media.

