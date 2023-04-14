Brisbane Man Breaks Guinness World Record with 3,206 Pushups in One Hour

Displaying hulk-like tenacity and rigor, an Australian man has set a new Guinness World Record for the most pushups performed in one hour after he managed 3,206 reps.

Lucas, a 33-year-old from Brisbane, Australia, surpassed the previous record of 3,182 pushups in an hour set by another Australian, Daniel Scali, in April 2022.

Lucas trained for two to three years in his old powerlifting gym, Iron Underground, to break the record. He broke the pushups down into 30-second sets, aiming to complete 26 pushups in each one.

Lucas slightly exceeded this target, achieving an average rate of 26.7 push-ups every 30 seconds.

Guinness World Records required Lucas to maintain perfect form for each pushup, meaning his body had to remain straight throughout without bending at the knees or waist.

He had to lower his body until at least a 90-degree angle was attained at the elbow, then raise it until the arms were straight.

Lucas attempted this record to inspire his one-year-old son and “show him nothing is impossible."

After achieving this Guinness World Records title, Lucas plans to break at least one record every year from now on.

“This will be the first record I wish to set out of a number of other push-up records. Then onto other physical records," Lucas said.

