British Food Blogger Cooks Rava Idli With Sambhar, Leaves Desi Netizens Impressed

A British food blogger has made it his goal to sample every Indian regional dish. Jake Dryan has dedicated his profile to learning more and more about Indian food by preparing various dishes. Each week, he focuses on a different region’s cuisine and prepares its most well-known dishes. He has so far covered Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, and Punjab. One of the recipes he created has received a lot of attention online and is rava idli with sambhar.

In the video, the chef provided displayed how a lovely tray of rava idli and sambhar was made. He started from scratch with the recipe. He began by demonstrating how to make the rava idli batter. He cooked the semolina, or sooji, to perfection after combining it with yoghurt and spices. He then made sambhar by combining toor dal, finely chopped veggies, tamarind water, and tempering. Even the sambhar masala was cooked by him from scratch.

The UK chef’s incredible rava idli and the sambhar dish went viral and received over 2.5 million views. Social media users were quite impressed by his cooking skills. One of the users wrote, “When white guys make better Indian food than you". Another user wrote, “This Rava idli is Karnataka dish. I just loved the way you prepared sambar powder. Sambar looks perfect". A third user added, “This is what 100% completion on the hardest difficulty looks like".

Watch the video below:

The British food blogger loves trying every Indian regional dish. Each week, he focuses on a different region’s cuisine and prepares its most well-known dishes. To date, the chef has prepared meals such as pav bhaji, aloo paratha, dal batti, sarson ka saag, dosa, and many others. He focuses mostly on the vegetarian options available in Indian cuisine. He has more than 337k fans, many of whom are Indians.

