British Guy Vibes to Punjabi Song ‘Gaddi Red Challenger’, Desis Can't Get Enough

Punjabi songs are on another level! Their craze is so huge that even foreigners praise them with all their hearts. Be it Diljit Dosanjh’s “Lover" or AP Dhillon’s “Excuses", the Punjabi fever is always high! Their beats are such that every person who listens to them is compelled to drive into a crazy world of dance and enthusiasm. Such is the case of a British guy who enjoyed a Punjab beat and he couldn’t help but post about how great he found it online.

Instagram user who goes by the name DJ Will Reed, shared a reel as he lip synced the Punjabi song “Gaddi Red Challenger" by singer Babbu aka Babbulicious. He supposedly made a UK version out of it and sang on the beats of the famous song. Singing “Gaddi Red Challenger" as “Gadi Silver Volkswagen", the man signalled to the logo on his steering wheel of the Volkswagen car. But what grabbed the attention of the Desis was the signature Punjabi move as he ended the video by saying “Burrraahh". A proper Punjabi vibe, isn’t it?

“Gaddi Silver Volkswagen… Let me know if should do a proper remix," read the caption of the IG reel put up by an English man.

The video went viral on social media and users started taking pride over how the native song crossed borders and received love internationally. “Proper JATT," wrote a user after the video amassed several views and likes.

“This was legendary," commented another user on IG. Another one said, “G.O.A.T." while the fourth one exclaimed, “Gora (British) Jatt."

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time that Indian songs are taking over the world. Recently, a group of Russian women were seen grooving on the beats of “Saami Saami" from the 2021 movie “Pushpa: The Rise". Thus, foreigners can’t get enough of our songs and these videos are legit proofs!

