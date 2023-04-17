British High Commissioner Enjoys Sholay With Chole, Courtesy A Spelling Goof Up

British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, has left his followers in splits once again after his epic Chole-Sholay blunder. It was just days after misspelling the movie’s name that he decided to give the combination a try. On Saturday night, Mr Ellis shared a video of him enjoying Ramesh Sippy’s iconic Sholay alongside a platter of Chole Kulche. The video began with Sholay’s bold name on the TV screen before the camera pans toward the food. The British High Commissioner to India enjoyed the film alongside his pooch, whom he can also be seen petting toward the end of the clip.

While sharing the video, Mr Ellis wrote, “Shole + Chole = Thik Hai (All okay)."

Watch the video here:

The British Commissioner to India recently hit the headlines for his harmless blunder that left the desi Twitter in a fit of laughter. Mr Ellis is trying to learn Hindi by watching Indian movies and it appears that his followers were kind enough to suggest him some good films.

In a move to thank followers for their keen recommendations, he shared the list of the movies he is gearing up to watch. The top names included Lagaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Chupke Chupke. But what stole the limelight was the mention of Sholay. Mr Ellis misspelt the title as ‘Chole’ which prompted a series of hilarious responses under his tweet.

“Thanks for the suggestions. So I’ll watch 1. Chole 2. Chupke Chupke 3. I hate violence but Gangs Wasseypur so I can say something friendly to the cricket opposition. I have seen Lagaan, that’s why I tell my colleagues every day ‘Dugna lagaan dena padega’," read his tweet.

When his followers pointed to the spelling mistake, he quickly rectified the error in a subsequent tweet, “I meant Sholay not chole (I haven’t had breakfast yet)."

While it all started with a harmless error, the British Commissioner to India apparently happened to love the combination.

Helmed by Ramesh Sippy, Sholay stars an ensemble cast of Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Dharmendra, and Amjad Khan. Such was the film’s success that it rose to develop a cult following with certain dialogues and characters including Gabbar Singh, Jay-Veeru, Samba, Thakur, and Kaalia remaining etched in movie buffs’ memories.

