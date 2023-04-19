British Man Drinks Himself to Death after Being Served 22 Shots in 90 Minutes at Polish Strip Club

A British man identified only as Mark C due to local privacy laws died after being served 22 shots in 90 minutes at a strip club in Krakow, Poland, according to authorities.

The victim was out with a friend when they visited a club called Wild Nights, where he was plied with shots despite being already drunk and refusing the drinks, the British tabloid Metro reported.

Mark collapsed and later died after being served 22 shots. Poland’s National Prosecutor’s Office reported that the tourist had a blood alcohol content of at least 0.4 per cent, which is considered lethal. In addition to the tragedy, Mark was robbed of 420 pound while he was unconscious.

Following a series of raids on nightclubs, police said they had charged 58 people with being part of an organized crime group.

Advertisement

The Polish Central Police Investigation Bureau (CBSP) revealed that the clubs ran a racket in which they would get customers drunk before stealing their money.

The group who forced Mark to drink himself to death was among those arrested, Metro reported.

In a statement, CBSP said: “The man was not given medical assistance during the incident. Provisional arrests were made against those suspected of this act."

The investigation includes clubs in the capital of Warsaw as well as Krakow and is ongoing.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here