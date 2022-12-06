Home » BUZZ » British 'One-Pot Chicken Korma' With Raisins, Spinach Sparks Outrage Among Desis

British 'One-Pot Chicken Korma' With Raisins, Spinach Sparks Outrage Among Desis

A British food network's version of the chicken korma cooked with chicken stock cube, korma paste, raisins and spinach has upset South Asians.

December 06, 2022

Desis are not happy with this viral British version of chicken korma. (Representative image: Shutterstock)
A British food network’s version of chicken korma has managed to anger South Asians collectively. The “one-pot chicken korma" video shows the dish being prepared with a chicken stock cube and korma paste. If that wasn’t enough of a bad omen, the dish has rice thrown in ala biryani, and also gets generous sprinklings of raisins, pine nuts, spinach and is served with a garnishing of yoghurt and coriander. Many also pointed out that the onions weren’t sautéed. What results from the recipe might well be a palatable dish but it certainly isn’t the chicken korma that South Asians love and revere.

The reactions ranged from disgust and rage to disbelieving memes. Mostly just the memes. Many people also shared photos of what a plate of chicken korma actually looks like. In a non-dystopic world.

“This is awesome! Thank you so much for sharing. Was looking for something to feed a guest I never want to see again," a Twitter user wrote.

Given the number of foreign dishes that get a spicier Desi version to suit our tastes, however, there might be some space for a caveat before we denounce this “chicken korma". In Desis’ defence, at least the onions are sautéed and there aren’t random items like raisins and spinach thrown in.

