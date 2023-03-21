'Broken Seats And Cockroaches': UN Diplomat Slams Air India For 'Poor Services'

Once again, Air India is making headlines for all the wrong reasons. It happened after a United Nations diplomat slammed the airline for its extremely poor services. The official was travelling from New York to New Delhi and he wrote on his Twitter handle about how cockroaches were present in the aircraft and there were broken seats. As proof, he also shared images of cockroaches and broken seat handles. “As a UN diplomat, I’ve flown worldwide, but Air India 102 JFK to Delhi was my worst flight experience: broken seats, no entertainment/call buttons/reading lights, and cockroaches! Poison spray. Disregard for customer care! #airtravelnightmare #AirIndia #TataGroup," read the caption of the images.

After the diplomat’s tweet, many came forward and expressed similar concerns. Here is the now-viral tweet:

“I travelled by AIR INDIA AI 966 DXB - DEL on 18.03.23. NO ENTERTAINMENT, BAD FOOD, BROKEN SEATS & BROKEN OVERHEAD LUGGAGE & at last hard landing at DELHI AIRPORT. STOP FLYING ," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I have traveled from air India for more than a year now. AI 991 JED-DEL-JED. Experience is good environment is hygienic. But services and food should improve. for 5 hour long flight you should give at least some entertainment like media. Space is not enough also."

Meanwhile, earlier, a passenger complained about the lack of hygiene in the in-flight meal served. The traveller named Mahavir Jain shared a video on Twitter and said that he spotted an insect in his business class meal. Jain tagged Air India and wrote, “Insect in the meal served in business class." The video showed the platter with a small insect crawling over the food. The clip has garnered a lot of attention on social media.

