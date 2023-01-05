Brother's Thoughtful Gesture to Keep His Sister Safe on Bicycle Wins Hearts Online

A child’s first playmate is usually a sibling, and they have a heartwarming relationship. Despite their disagreements, siblings ensure each other’s safety in times of need. A viral social media video of a boy protecting his baby sister from falling off a cycle exemplifies the bond between a brother and sister.

In the now-viral video, a boy is seen riding his bicycle with his younger sister. However, before he begins his journey, his sister sits patiently at the back as he ties her little legs to the cycle with a piece of cloth. He does this to keep her safe and prevent her from falling off the cycle. Following that, the boy continued his journey with his toddler sibling. Along with the video, the caption read, “Brother’s love".

The video garnered over 41 thousand views ever since it was shared online. One of the users wrote, “Yes but this is heart-wrenching. This kid should either be in school or playing around with friends. This is just sad".

Another wrote, “Heart-wrenching, glad to see brother standing for his little sis".

Previously, a photo of a 10-year-old Manipuri girl attending school with her younger sister in her lap drew the attention of netizens and Manipur Minister Thongam Biswajit Singh. Meiningsinliu Pamei, a 10-year-old student in class 4, attended school that day while watching over her younger sister because her parents had farming work to do.

The photo drew the attention of Biswajit Singh, who wrote: “Her dedication for education is what left me amazed! This 10-year-old girl named Meiningsinliu Pamei from Tamenglong, Manipur attends school babysitting her sister, as her parents were out farming, and studies while keeping her younger sister in her lap."

The tweet garnered over 15 thousand likes as of now.

