BTS’ Min Yoon-gi aka SUGA celebrated his 30th birthday on March 9. From taking up charity initiatives to social media posts, many of his fans and followers went out of the way to mark his special day. One of his fans has now impressed the internet by painting a portrait of the rapper on top of a cookie. In a video shared by an Instagram page Chocography, an artist is seen creating SUGA’s face - with almost perfect detailing - on the snack.

The artist first places a photo of SUGA on top of cookie dough, which has been evenly flattened. On the cut-out, he carefully fills in the colours using various creams and toppings. He even adds minute details and dusky effects to make it look real. The caption of the post read, “Happy Yoongi day!"

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

Since being shared, the artistic clip has amassed over 1 lakh views and a bunch of reactions. The “amazing" art wowed BTS fans like never before. They lauded the cookie artist and expressed that it would feel “illegal to eat" the snack.

“This deserves to be in a museum or something cause that is a work of ART," a user commented. Another called the art creation “underrated." “It’ll feel illegal to eat this," a comment on the post read.

Advertisement

Min Yoon-gi, better known by his stage name SUGA is a member of the Korean boy band BTS. He is one of the most well-known rappers in South Korea. SUGA made his BTS debut in 2013.

Last year in June, BTS announced that they will be going on an “indefinite hiatus" in order to pursue individual careers. However, the band promised that they would “return someday".

Advertisement

The announcement was made during the streaming of the annual “FESTA" dinner, which also marks their anniversary as a group. In the video, the group members, who have been together for nine years, made it clear that they are not disbanding the BTS band.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here