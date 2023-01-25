Global K-pop sensation BTS is known for their highly synchronized dance performances, strong vocals, and meaningful lyrics. Their dedicated fanbase ARMY is always on the lookout for new clips shared by the members. Some possess the talent to turn these clips into something more. Like this clip of the youngest member of the band Jeon Jung-kook, popularly known as Jungkook. An ARMY has turned a clip of the main vocalist of the group totally desi. Prepare yourself for some Punjabi swag by Jungkook. The edited clip has the idol grooving to the beats of Wakhra Swag by singer Navv Inder. The caption on the video read “POV: You’re vibing on Punjabi songs". Check it out here:

Desi ARMYs vibed just as much to the song as Jungkook in the edit. Several mentioned that it looked like the perfect fit for the vocalist. Others could hardly believe this was not the original song he was dancing to. One user even went on to remark that while they could not follow the steps on the original song that was Run BTS, they could do it on Wakhra Swag. An Instagram user wrote, “No cause why does it legit seem like he’s vibing on this?"

“Y’all just imagine him with a kala kurta and rolled up sleeves and then vibing," another user commented.

A comment read, “Am I the only one who feels like the lip sync was matching at the start?"

This is not the first time Desi ARMYs have taken it upon themselves to bring out the hidden desi in their favourite K-pop idols. Recently, a fan made a video showing BTS dancing to the beats of Besharam Rang. In the Instagram reel, the septet could be seen grooving to the latest chartbuster song Besharam Rang, featuring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan from the movie Pathaan. The edit showed synchronized steps of the K-pop idols that blended perfectly well with the beats. It was hard to believe they were not actually performing on the Hindi song. The cherry on top was the ending of the video. It showed the boys in a similar setting as that of SRK and Deepika in the original track.

Social media users were in love with the edit. They remarked how the choreographies of BTS fit any and every song perfectly.

