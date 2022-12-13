BTS' RM or Circuit From 'Munna Bhai' Films? Desi ARMYs Have a Theory

BTS’ Kim Namjoon AKA RM’s recent look has enthused Desi ARMYs who have figured out a pretty unlikely correlation. In the viral photos, RM is dressed in a black T-shirt, a chain and sunglasses. Bollywood fans’ thoughts could go only one way from there: Circuit from the Munna Bhai franchise. Who doesn’t miss the endearing sidekick of underworld leader Munna Bhai? Arshad Warsi’s signature look as Circuit is unforgettable for fans of the franchise and now, RM’s look is reminding them of the Munna Bhai character.

This is not the first time that Indian ARMYs have discovered a Desi connect with a BTS member. BTS’ Jimin and chicken biryani sounds like something right out of a Desi ARMY’s fever dream but it recently happened in the real world. Jimin took to Weverse and shared how he was thinking about what to eat and asked everyone if they had eaten. He was soon flooded with suggestions like pork belly and fried rice. One ARMY suggested, “You can try biryani", adding how it’s very delicious. To this, Jimin replied, “It’s Indian food." Clearly, this is a connection that was too much for Desi hearts to take at once. In fact, at one point, “biryani" even started trending on Desi Twitter, all thanks to Jimin.

As far as BTS members’ looks harking back to other iconic looks, BTS member Jungkook trended on Twitter earlier this year after netizens started drawing similarities between him and Princess Diana. While one was the people’s princess, the other is one of the most popular idols in the K-pop industry. But what could be the similarities between the two? A Twitter post that went viral revealed the fact that Jungkook was born on September 1, 1997, a day after Diana’s death. She died in the early hours of August 31, 1997, because of injuries in a car crash in Paris. Social media users decided to believe that this implies that the BTS star is a reincarnation of Diana. That was not it, many people were also sharing images of the two to further their argument.

