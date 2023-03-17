BTS Viral Video: J-Hope and Jimin 'Grooving' to 'Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye' Take Internet by Storm

A fan-made video of J-Hope and Jimin, two members of the well-known South Korean boyband BTS, has gone viral online, and internet users can’t stop praising how the fake video looks so real.

In a short clip, the pair can be seen dancing to Bombay Vikings’ well-known Hindi song “Hawa Mein Udati Jaaye," and their dance moves are exactly timed to the music. After being shared on Instagram by user @bangtan____babies on March 7, the video has gained over 53,000 views and a large number of comments from netizens.

Here is the video:

Despite the fact that the original video features the two performers dancing to J-Hope and J Cole’s new single, “On The Street," the fan-made edit has gone viral due to the seamless transition between the two songs.

Several viewers were astounded by how perfectly the dance complemented the Indian music, and some even thought that the two BTS members were actually performing the Hindi song.

BTS has a massive fan following all over the world, including India. Fans in India may be creating these videos as a way to show their love for the group and to create content that combines their love for BTS with their love for Indian music.

This is not the first time that fan-made videos of BTS members dancing to Indian songs have gone viral. Earlier, the fan-made video of BTS members dancing to “Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from Shahrukh Khan’s ‘Pathaan’ also heated up the social media.’ Fans also made Park Jimin dance to “Ghoomar," the song of the Deepika Padukone-starrer ‘Padmavat,’ which went viral on Twitter.

