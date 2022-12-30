Buffalo Couple Saves 64-year-old Man Crying for Help in Freezing Cold, Internet Applauds ‘Angels’

Angels exist! A couple in Buffalo made people realise that selflessness and care are what make a ‘complete’ human being. A Twitter thread explained how beautifully a couple looked after a 64-year-old man who was “mentally disabled". The old man, identified as Joey White, was found “crying and asking for help" by Sha’Kyra Aughtry in New York’s Buffalo went through a ‘blizzard of the century’ lately.

It was then that her boyfriend, Trent, went outside and found Joey, frozen, due to the extremely cold weather in the city. Mother of three, Aughtry, used a blow dryer to melt off the ice off his red, cut, hands and cleaned him to prevent further deterioration of health. Aughtry even tried calling emergency responders for help and decided to take the case into her own hands after no background from them. To add to his suffering, Joey encountered frostbite on his hands which was “turning gangrene". Aughtry then took to Facebook and posted a plea asking for emergency help.

Some kind strangers came to the rescue and wrapped him in a blanket to take Joey to the hospital for medical care. But Aughtry didn’t want him to feel uncomfortable around strangers so she took the ride with Joey to the hospital and said, “No one is going to hurt you, honey." Joey is currently undergoing treatment after doctors found him infected with fourth-degree frostbite.

In the meantime, Joey’s sister said if it wouldn’t Aughtry, her brother would’ve probably died. She thanked Aughtry and Trent who saved her brother’s life out of an “act of pure love".

A user, Kimberly LaRussa, shared the whole story through a Twitter thread. Users started applauding the couple by calling them “angels". “My faith in humanity is not lost, however, it is reassured with this act of kindness," wrote a user on the micro-blogging site. “We need Sha’Kyra’s info so we can bless her back!" praised another user while the third one remarked, “Sha’Kyra has more goodness in her little finger than most people have in their entire bodies."

