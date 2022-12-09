Bull With Unrestricted Muscle Growth Stuns Internet

A video of a bull stunned the internet due to a genetic abnormality which has left it with a bizarre muscle-bound body. The cattle breed is born with a mutation that leads to freaky muscle growth. “This is a bull born without Myostatin, the absence of Myostatin allows for unrestricted muscle growth, resulting in beasts like this being formed", read the caption shared by the Historic Vids Twitter account. The first three seconds of the video show the bull walking through the streets, surrounded by people. Towards the end, a man is seen exerting all of his strength to push the bull, but it does not move an inch.

Watch the video:

The video garnered over 3.9 million views as of now. Users are left stunned after watching this video. A confused user wrote, “I don’t understand, is it naturally grown like that or no?"

Another user shared some more information on it. “For anyone wondering, this is a naturally occurring mutation and is also called “double muscling". This is actually a breed characteristic for Belgian Blue cattle."

A third user wrote, “Seems heartbreaking.. probably painful and very likely from our selfish genetic engineering."

Earlier, a bull caused traffic chaos on Scotland’s busiest motorway in Glasgow after escaping from a field. Police in Scotland quickly warned motorists on the M8 highway to expect delays as a result of the incident. However, it appears that not only the incident but also the bull’s name, is causing a stir on the internet. On Friday, October 21, the bull, known as ‘Lover Boy,’ approached the M8 near Junction 30 at Craigton. Road policing officers were dispatched to the scene near Glasgow Airport, but despite calling out Lover Boy’s name on the tag, he refused to move.

In the picture, the bull is grazing by the side of the road. The metal ear tag that reads ‘Lover Boy’ is also noticeable. The caption for the bull’s photo on Twitter reads: “Officers from Glasgow RP are assisting with this bull which has managed to wander onto the M8 near J30".

Ever since the post was shared online, it has been receiving several interesting comments.

