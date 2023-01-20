Burberry Tracksuit? UK's 'Most Pampered Toddler' Gets Christmas Presents Worth Rs 2 Lakh

If you want to know how to splurge on Christmas, you must take a page out of Kasey Akram’s book. The 33-year-old mother has pampered her son with gifts worth over Rs 2 lakh. Nothing about those gifts for her two-year-old toddler, Jareem, is basic. Fuzzy socks might be comfy but Jareem was gifted designer loungewear from Burberry worth Rs 35 thousand. A family vacation might sound like a great idea, but the 2-year-old gets a staycation in a winter lodge. He also owns a ride-on train, a bike, and a robotic cat. If you think that is more than enough, the list goes on to include a six-foot dinosaur toy, a golden bracelet, and an ET toy, reported the Mirror.

The currently unemployed mother of the toddler has been planning this splurge since May. For her, there is no gift too big. Kasey Akram had decided to buy him 100 presents for Christmas. Other than the 33 stockings filled, Jareem also had a ‘Santa Sleepover’ at Alton Towers and since Kasey cannot buy her son a real dolphin as he asked, she made him compromise with a trip to the Canary Islands.

Advertisement

For the model-turned-mom, Kasey Akram, no amount of money seems too much to splurge on her son. She has even spent $1,200 (about Rs 97 thousand) on a solid-gold pacifier. Although the toddler lost it in the middle of the town. New York Post quoted Kasey as saying, “I cried for three days."

If you think that is enough to make you jealous, wait until you hear about Jareem’s morning routine. Other than having a relaxing bath in milk and honey several times a week, he also wakes up in his $363 (about Rs 29 thousand) designer bed each morning at 6 A.M. to have an all-organic breakfast. He then goes on to enjoy the screening of the animation series Peppa Pig and an oil massage.

This royal treatment for baby Jareem is not going to get over once he grows up. His mother plans to continue doing this for the rest of his life. Even when he takes a wife. “His dad always says that when he turns 18, he’ll get a girlfriend and move out, but I say, ‘No, we’ll have bunk beds when he’s too old to share a bed with me,’ " said Kasey, according to New York Post. “I always ask [Jareem] if he gets a girlfriend when he’s older and she doesn’t like me if he’ll kick her out, and he says, ‘Yes’."

Advertisement

Kasey Akram is making this all happen with the benefits she lives on and with the help of her ex-partner whom she kicked out of the family home for working night shifts and disturbing her son’s sleep.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here