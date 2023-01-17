Burqa-Clad Woman With Swiggy Bag on Lucknow Street Goes Viral, Here's Her Story

The photo of a burqa-clad woman with a Swiggy bag had recently gone viral on the internet and now her moving backstory has come to light. The woman in the photo is Rizwana, who lives in Lucknow city. She has been working tirelessly for the past three years to make ends meet, as per a report by news outlet The Mooknayak. She fends for her family, including her three children. She was married 23 years ago, but her husband, who was an autorickshaw driver, had to resort to begging after it was stolen. Out of stress, he left home one day and did not come back.

Rizwana does various odd jobs, including working as a house help, supplying disposable cups and glasses to street vendors with tea and coffee shops, and yet makes barely enough money to make ends meet. She does not, however, have anything to do with Swiggy and is not employed with them. She needed a strong bag to keep her items and she bought it from a street vendor for fifty rupees.

Twitter users were moved by Rizwana’s story. “Dear @Swiggy please make a space at your organization for this woman, she doesn’t work with you because she is not educated enough to get enrolled but if company decides it can have her enrolled," one Twitter user urged. Some people have been attempting to help her monetarily.

While Rizwana’s grit is admirable, her situation should make us self-reflect.

