Businessman Boinapally Srinivas Rao Holds ‘Vaahan Puja’ At Yadadri Temple, Watch Here

A businessman holding a ceremony to bless his helicopter has surfaced on Twitter.

Last Updated: December 17, 2022, 11:35 IST

People, who reached the temple for their regular puja, were astonished to see a helicopter arrive with people inside.
India is a country of multiple cultures, traditions and religions. No matter how big a businessman, director or successful one becomes, they never forget to start their new project with a grand puja. One such video of a businessman holding a ceremony to bless his helicopter has surfaced on Twitter.

People, who reached the temple for their regular puja, were astonished to see a helicopter arrive with people inside. A user on Twitter said that the helicopter was Boinapally Srinivas Rao’s.

Captioned, “Boinpally Srinivas Rao, the proprietor of the Prathima business, bought an Airbus ACH 135 and used it for the “Vahan" puja at the Yadadri temple dedicated to Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy. Costing $5.7M, the opulent helicopter," the video shows the businessman carrying out the vehicle worship ceremony in the presence of three pandits and some people around.

Boinapally Srinivas Rao, who is the head of the Pratima Group and Hyderabad Airline director, purchased a new chopper and performed a special puja of the chopper at the yadadri temple with former Maharashtra Governor CH Vidyasagar Rao and his family members.

According to The Hans India, the helicopter reached Peddagutta at around 9 AM on Wednesday, with two pilots. After the puja ended, the business and former MP went for a ride in the chopper. According to the officials, the helicopter can accommodate two pilots and five passengers and has a range of 500 kilometres. Officials revealed that the helicopter belongs to Hyderabad Airlines Private limited.

EO Geetha Reddy revealed that she was impressed with the worship as it would help Yadadri temple gain some popularity and help its process of shaping up as a spiritual hub for the world.

People were astonished to see the video and it has gathered over 1,100 views.

first published: December 17, 2022, 11:30 IST
