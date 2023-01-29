Indian food has traversed geographical boundaries and has found a respectable place on the menus of several restaurants across the world. Be it Biryani or Panipuri, Indian cuisine is loved for its unique taste, diverse dishes, and extra spice that makes it stand apart from the rest. Now, a famous Desi dish has been chosen as one of the top main course meals that Americans would take with them to a deserted island! Strange? Well, this is what a US-based grocery chain asked its customers and most of them picked an Indian combo as their favourite entrée.

A list of 14th Annual Customer Choice Awards was released by Trader’s Joe, an American chain of grocery stores, on their website. They asked about 18,000 customers to answer ‘What products would you take with you to a deserted island?’. Customers picked their favourites in various categories that included beverages, household products, snacks, desserts, etc. And guess what! Americans chose ‘Butter chicken with Basmati rice’ as their most-loved entrée. Entrée stands for the main course of a meal.

The website described the Desi food combination as an “authentic Indian recipe that showcases tender chicken chunks in a silky, mouth-watering curry with crushed tomatoes, rich cream, onions, garlic, ginger—and of course, butter! It’s mildly spiced and partnered with delicate, fragrant grains of Basmati rice." Interestingly, it was followed by Chicken Tikka Masala, which also happens to have originated in India.

Another Indian food that made it to the list was Palak Paneer, which was chosen as the fourth runner-up in the vegan/vegetarian product category. This is not the first time when Indian cuisine has made it to a global list due to its popularity.

Earlier, Shahi Paneer appeared in Taste Atlas’ top 50 dishes from the whole world. However, Indian cuisine also made it to the fifth position in yet another survey done by the traditional food travel guide.

