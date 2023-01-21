Buzz Aldrin Gets Married on 93rd Birthday, Twitter is 'Over the Moon' For Happy Couple

Buzz Aldrin has tied the knot with his longtime love Dr Anca Faur on his 93rd birthday. The former astronaut was one of the three American astronauts to tread the moon as part of the legendary Apollo 11 mission in 1969. While Neil Armstrong was the first to step onto the moon, he was followed closely by Aldrin.

“On my 93rd birthday & the day I will also be honored by Living Legends of Aviation I am pleased to announce that my longtime love Dr. Anca Faur & I have tied the knot. We were joined in holy matrimony in a small private ceremony in Los Angeles & are as excited as eloping teenagers," Aldrin wrote on Twitter.

Aldrin also shared a wholesome photo of him and Faur in wedding attire. Wishes and congratulations poured in for the couple. The former astronaut also received many birthday wishes, along with a dash of ‘over the moon’ jokes.

Aldrin has been married and divorced three times previously.

According to archives, Aldrin’s first words on the moon were “Beautiful view." Armstrong asked “Isn’t that something? Magnificent sight out here" and Buzz replied “Magnificent desolation."

Before taking their spacewalk, Aldrin performed Holy Communion on the lunar surface, making him the first and only man in the history of human existence to do so. The deeply religious man poured some wine on the lunar ground, a wine which he had sneaked in. NASA is not affiliated to any religion, so they kept this fact hidden for decades. It wasn’t until the 50th anniversary of the moon that this fact came to light. He wanted to thank his God and he felt it was right at that moment.

