Viral News LIVE Updates: Devotees Offer Live Crabs at Shiva Temple in Gujarat, Here's Why

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 18:06 IST
Delhi, India
Viral News Today LIVE Updates: What in this world will stop people from acting in favour of others? Well, it now looks as a far-fetched reality as another disgusting video of noodles being prepared in a non-hygienic environment went viral on social media. Read More
Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, announced that she will tender her resignation from the post and not contest in the upcoming general elections. She announced that February 7 would be her last day in office. READ MORE
Here are some facts about Jacinda Ardern who steered New Zealand through the pandemic, the Christchurch Mosque attacks, and a cost-of-living crisis.
READ MORE
A video of worshippers offering crabs at a temple devoted to Lord Shiva in Surat, Gujarat has gone viral on social media. On Thursday, ANI tweeted a video of the same along with the caption, “Devotees offer crabs to Lord Shiva at Ramnath Shiv Ghela temple in Gujarat’s Surat." READ MORE
The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy in Canada has given broken-hearted lovers a way to vent out their frustration this Valentine’s Day. READ MORE
Twitter user Divyanshu took to the micro-blogging platform and shared an incident which has shocked the netizens. He shared how his wife went to take a regular shower and after a few minutes when he checked up on her, she was all blacked out, lying on the floor. READ MORE
Twitter user, Chirag Barjatya, posted a video showing how noodles are made from scratch with workers handling it ‘grossly’. From processing the dough to placing them in dirty containers, the 1-minute clip showed it all. READ MORE
The clip shows a big fish running after a small fish, most probably to hunt it down. The clear blue water gives us a good view. Just when we thought the small fish might die at the hands of the big one, destiny takes a different turn. READ MORE
The hilarious clip shows an African lion, trying to climb down a bare-leafed tree with great caution. READ MORE
Greta Thunberg was among hundreds of climate activists who were detained by the police during protests against the demolition of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion in the western German village of Luetzerat. READ MORE
Another optical illusion is making rounds on the internet. The pictorial visual illusion challenges one to find a hidden lady behind the white and black wavy lines. READ MORE
An old woman from Beldiha village of Shyambazar panchayat of Goghat in Hooghly district has been living a healthy and normal life without eating food for the past many years. The old woman’s name is Anima Chakraborty, whose age is around 76. The family members said that she is living normally without eating food for more than 50 years. READ MORE
An image has recently been making rounds on the internet, showing kites, hot air balloons, clouds, and aeroplanes but the viewer’s challenge is to find a bird in 10 seconds. READ MORE
A video that appeared on Twitter demonstrated how trees had maintained ‘social distance’ long before humans began to practise it. READ MORE
Dolce & Gabbana sells western-styled ‘monkey cap’ for Rs 32,000 and Desis can’t get over it. READ MORE
It is that time of the year when soft pink petals begin to carpet the streets of Bangalore thereby marking the arrival of the spring season. Every year, the city undergoes a magical natural phenomenon as it paints itself pink. READ MORE
A Desi Twitter user called Er. Ishaan, who had been consistently tweeting at Virat Kohli over a period of 11 years, has got his account re-activated recently. READ MORE.
An 80-year-old added to the list of old people going over and above to prove that ‘age is just a number’. The senior lady surprised everyone by running in the Tata Mumbai Marathon that returned after a break of two years on January 15. READ MORE
Viral News LIVE Updates: Bank of Fi asked people as to what is the one thing in 2023 that does not require 50 apps. Coming with a savage response, Swiggy Retweeted the tweet and responded, “you don’t need 50 apps to order doodh and kheer." READ MORE
A baby and three women were found under the debris as an SUV smashed through a car park wall in Brazil. READ MORE
Emily, also known as the billionaire’s wife, spends her time shopping in Harrods, going on spa days and getting 24-carat gold manicures. She is a luxury goods buyer and seller and has a collection of Hermès Birkin bags. READ MORE
The video has gone viral on Instagram where a mill worker was caught red-handed, stomping on the dough. The video has been made discreetly, without the knowledge of the worker and then he is confronted by the people making the video. READ MORE
Job interviews are always tricky and unpredictable as every interviewer has a different criterion for hiring. Some are basic and elementary and then there is the ‘coffee cup’ test that a CEO of a company conducts to test the skills of candidates.READ MORE
Melanie Easton, a Canadian and Australian movie-maker loves Indian movies based on her ‘fav sub-genre’ where a male coach leads an underdog female team. Twitter helps her find some more! READ MORE.
A series of photos of the Ukrainian snipers camouflaged in the snow has been going viral on social media. The Ukrainian National Guard published the pictures in a form of a puzzle on Tuesday. READ MORE
A polar bear chased several residents around a tiny, isolated Alaska Native whaling village, killing a mother and her 1-year-old son in an extremely rare attack before another community member shot and killed the bear, authorities said. READ MORE
As the rest of the world, including fans from Pakistan, lauded the fearless batting display put up by Shubman Gill (208) against the Kiwis in the first ODI, some fans back home decided to take shots at Babar Azam by comparing the star Pakistan batter to the young Indian star Shubman Gill. READ MORE
Two youngsters were seen riding a bike in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city. However, it wasn’t a usual bike ride, as the duo was seen hugging face to face while the two-wheeler was in motion. READ MORE
According to a report, the Waka Waka singer connected the dots after returning to her Barcelona residence and finding her strawberry jam half eaten in the fridge. The problem was, neither Gerard nor their two children Milan and Sasha liked jam! READ MORE
The Guinness World Records official Instagram handle posted a video of S. Odelia Jasmine placing the chess set pieces on the mat, one piece at a time at a fast pace. She set the record for the ‘Fastest time to arrange a chess set’ in 29.85 seconds. READ MORE
In the viral video, an Instagrammer can be seen consuming the food he had ordered while on “call" with the Zomato team. Claiming that the food smells horrible, the man asks for a refund instead of a replacement. The short clip is too real of an enactment of some people. READ MORE
What is that one word that describes a person or a situation that has grabbed the attention of the users who keep ‘buzzing’ around on social media? Hint: It also keeps the ‘trend’ updating from time to time and keeps ‘up-to-the-minute’ ‘funda’ going. Still not clear? Well, it starts with ‘V’ and ends at ‘L’. VIRAL.
Today, viral is termed to be a category that blankets anything and everything that you come across. A viral video, viral pic, viral tweet, viral person, viral food, viral animal, and whatnot. It can take up to an hour for something to set the ‘trend’ and sometimes even ages till an old material gets recognised in the latest period. Because, for virality, the sky’s the limit. Come an airplane that makes it to the headlines due to a ‘susuation’ (situation) or a Pakistani girl who spots the limelight for grooving to a Bollywood hit, the tendency of any disparate content going viral is high. Indeed, it’s the audience that decides what fuels or excites them to make a thing or a concept stand apart in the race of setting the ‘trend’.
Cut to the light-hearted mode that is turned on the moment we open our social media accounts. We see a baby imitating his parents, an old couple dancing to a romantic song, a food combination that is not ‘food-worthy’, a personality who keeps showering motivational messages, etc. The list is endless but its reach is not!
So, what is that one viral thing that you came across recently? Is it the Delhi cold wave memes or the heartfelt story of a Burqa-clad woman with a Swiggy bag? Or is it the Zomato, Blinkit ad promo? Well, did you notice the innumerable Guinness World Records being made across the globe? You’re definitely a ‘viral geek’ if you were able to picturise all that was mentioned above. If not, don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered with everything that defines viral, buzzy, trendy, entertaining, exciting, goofing, and so forth. After all, it’s the little things that matter and all that turns ‘chit-chatter’.
Read all the Latest Buzz News here