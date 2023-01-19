Home / BUZZ / Viral News LIVE Updates: Devotees Offer Live Crabs at Shiva Temple in Gujarat, Here's Why
Viral News LIVE Updates: Devotees Offer Live Crabs at Shiva Temple in Gujarat, Here's Why

Viral News LIVE Updates: 'Disgusting' noodle-making video to Dolce and Gabbana's Rs 32K 'monkey cap', everything that is doing rounds on the internet this 'buzzy' day.

By: Buzz Staff

Last Updated: January 19, 2023, 18:06 IST

Viral News Today LIVE Updates: What in this world will stop people from acting in favour of others? Well, it now looks as a far-fetched reality as another disgusting video of noodles being prepared in a non-hygienic environment went viral on social media.

Jan 19, 2023 16:59 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Jacinda Ardern to Step Down as New Zealand PM, Twitter Reacts to 'Shocking' Decision

Jacinda Ardern, the prime minister of New Zealand, announced that she will tender her resignation from the post and not contest in the upcoming general elections. She announced that February 7 would be her last day in office. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 16:55 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: How PM Jacinda Ardern Changed New Zealand in Seven Ways

Here are some facts about Jacinda Ardern who steered New Zealand through the pandemic, the Christchurch Mosque attacks, and a cost-of-living crisis.
READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 15:28 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Devotees Offer Live Crabs at Shiva Temple in Gujarat, Here's Why

A video of worshippers offering crabs at a temple devoted to Lord Shiva in Surat, Gujarat has gone viral on social media. On Thursday, ANI tweeted a video of the same along with the caption, “Devotees offer crabs to Lord Shiva at Ramnath Shiv Ghela temple in Gujarat’s Surat." READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 14:56 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: This Canada Zoo Lets You Name Cockroaches After Your 'Bugging' Ex

The Toronto Zoo Wildlife Conservancy in Canada has given broken-hearted lovers a way to vent out their frustration this Valentine’s Day. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 14:13 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Using Gas Geysers? This Twitter Thread on a Shocking Incident is a Reality Check

Twitter user Divyanshu took to the micro-blogging platform and shared an incident which has shocked the netizens. He shared how his wife went to take a regular shower and after a few minutes when he checked up on her, she was all blacked out, lying on the floor. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 14:05 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Love Street-side Noodles? Disgusting Video of How They Are Made in a Factory May Make You Rethink

Twitter user, Chirag Barjatya, posted a video showing how noodles are made from scratch with workers handling it ‘grossly’. From processing the dough to placing them in dirty containers, the 1-minute clip showed it all. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 14:01 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Watch: Video Of Small Fish Chased By A Big One Takes An Unexpected Turn

The clip shows a big fish running after a small fish, most probably to hunt it down. The clear blue water gives us a good view. Just when we thought the small fish might die at the hands of the big one, destiny takes a different turn. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 13:54 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Lion's Funny Fall From A Tree Leaves Internet In Splits; Have A Look

The hilarious clip shows an African lion, trying to climb down a bare-leafed tree with great caution. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 13:50 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Video of Greta Thunberg Posing With Police After Protests in Germany Leaves Internet Miffed

Greta Thunberg was among hundreds of climate activists who were detained by the police during protests against the demolition of a village to make way for a coal mine expansion in the western German village of Luetzerat. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 13:43 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Optical Illusion: Can You Find a Woman's Face Hidden In This Art?

Another optical illusion is making rounds on the internet. The pictorial visual illusion challenges one to find a hidden lady behind the white and black wavy lines. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 13:39 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: 76-year-old Woman Stays Healthy Without Eating Food, Survives on Tea

An old woman from Beldiha village of Shyambazar panchayat of Goghat in Hooghly district has been living a healthy and normal life without eating food for the past many years. The old woman’s name is Anima Chakraborty, whose age is around 76. The family members said that she is living normally without eating food for more than 50 years. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 13:36 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Optical Illusion: Can You Find a Bird In This Portrait Full of Distractions?

An image has recently been making rounds on the internet, showing kites, hot air balloons, clouds, and aeroplanes but the viewer’s challenge is to find a bird in 10 seconds. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 13:22 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Social Distancing Among Trees: IFS Officer Shares Video To Explain 'Crown Shyness' in Plantations

A video that appeared on Twitter demonstrated how trees had maintained ‘social distance’ long before humans began to practise it. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 12:39 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Dolce and Gabbana is Selling Monkey Cap for Rs 32,000 But Didn’t We Buy it From Railway Station?

Dolce & Gabbana sells western-styled ‘monkey cap’ for Rs 32,000 and Desis can’t get over it. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 12:13 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Bengaluru Turns Pink With Cherry Blossom-Like Flowers all Over, See Spellbinding Photos

It is that time of the year when soft pink petals begin to carpet the streets of Bangalore thereby marking the arrival of the spring season. Every year, the city undergoes a magical natural phenomenon as it paints itself pink. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 12:10 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Twitter User Hilariously Celebrates 11th Anniversary of Being 'Reported' By Virat Kohli

A Desi Twitter user called Er. Ishaan, who had been consistently tweeting at Virat Kohli over a period of 11 years, has got his account re-activated recently. READ MORE.

Jan 19, 2023 12:07 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: 80-Year-Old Lady Running in Tata Mumbai Marathon Gets Praised on Instagram

An 80-year-old added to the list of old people going over and above to prove that ‘age is just a number’. The senior lady surprised everyone by running in the Tata Mumbai Marathon that returned after a break of two years on January 15. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 12:03 IST

Swiggy’s 'Doodh and Kheer' Jibe at Zomato-Blinkit's Viral Banner Grabs Attention

Viral News LIVE Updates: Bank of Fi asked people as to what is the one thing in 2023 that does not require 50 apps. Coming with a savage response, Swiggy Retweeted the tweet and responded, “you don’t need 50 apps to order doodh and kheer." READ MORE

The response came as a jibe on brands like Zomato and Blinkit which recently went viral for their marketing stunt.
Jan 19, 2023 11:40 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Three Women And a Baby Narrowly Escape Death As SUV Smashes Through Car Park Wall in Brazil

A baby and three women were found under the debris as an SUV smashed through a car park wall in Brazil. READ MORE

While the passers-by rush to the aid of the women and the baby, the driver opens his door and walks away. (Credits: Reuters)
Jan 19, 2023 11:20 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: 24 Carat Gold Manicures To Shopping, This Billionaire's Wife Has It All

Emily, also known as the billionaire’s wife, spends her time shopping in Harrods, going on spa days and getting 24-carat gold manicures. She is a luxury goods buyer and seller and has a collection of Hermès Birkin bags. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 11:13 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Mill Worker Caught Stomping on Dough in Viral Video, Here's What Happened Next

The video has gone viral on Instagram where a mill worker was caught red-handed, stomping on the dough. The video has been made discreetly, without the knowledge of the worker and then he is confronted by the people making the video. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 11:04 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Boss Uses 'Coffee Cup Test' In Interview And You Must Pass It To Be Hired

Job interviews are always tricky and unpredictable as every interviewer has a different criterion for hiring. Some are basic and elementary and then there is the ‘coffee cup’ test that a CEO of a company conducts to test the skills of candidates.READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 10:55 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Filmmaker Asks Internet for Indian Films Based on 'Chak De' Genre

Melanie Easton, a Canadian and Australian movie-maker loves Indian movies based on her ‘fav sub-genre’ where a male coach leads an underdog female team. Twitter helps her find some more! READ MORE.

Jan 19, 2023 10:51 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Ukraine Military Shares Photo of Sniper Hiding in Snow And We Bet You Can't Spot Him

A series of photos of the Ukrainian snipers camouflaged in the snow has been going viral on social media. The Ukrainian National Guard published the pictures in a form of a puzzle on Tuesday. READ MORE

Snipers can conceal themselves by blending with their surroundings using natural elements like grass, trees, and bushes. (Credits: Twitter)
Jan 19, 2023 10:34 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: 'Very, Very Sad': Mother, 1-Year-old Son Killed By Polar Bear in Grizzly Attack in Alaska

A polar bear chased several residents around a tiny, isolated Alaska Native whaling village, killing a mother and her 1-year-old son in an extremely rare attack before another community member shot and killed the bear, authorities said. READ MORE

The fatal mauling, the first in more than 30 years in Alaska, happened Tuesday next to the front entrance of the school in Wales. (Credits: AP)
Jan 19, 2023 09:43 IST

Viral News Today LIVE Updates: Is Shubman Gill Better Than Pakistan's Babar Azam? An Unlikely Twitter War Has Begun

As the rest of the world, including fans from Pakistan, lauded the fearless batting display put up by Shubman Gill (208) against the Kiwis in the first ODI, some fans back home decided to take shots at Babar Azam by comparing the star Pakistan batter to the young Indian star Shubman Gill. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 09:39 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Youngsters Seen Hugging on Moving Scooty in Lucknow's Hazratganj, UP Police Probe Underway

Two youngsters were seen riding a bike in Uttar Pradesh’s Lucknow city. However, it wasn’t a usual bike ride, as the duo was seen hugging face to face while the two-wheeler was in motion. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 09:12 IST

Viral News LIVE Updates: Did Shakira Discover About Gerard Piqué’s Alleged Affair Due to Jam?

According to a report, the Waka Waka singer connected the dots after returning to her Barcelona residence and finding her strawberry jam half eaten in the fridge. The problem was, neither Gerard nor their two children Milan and Sasha liked jam! READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 07:15 IST

Viral News Today LIVE Updates: Puducherry Girl Arranges Chess Set in 29.85 Seconds, Sets Guinness World Record

The Guinness World Records official Instagram handle posted a video of S. Odelia Jasmine placing the chess set pieces on the mat, one piece at a time at a fast pace. She set the record for the ‘Fastest time to arrange a chess set’ in 29.85 seconds. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 07:14 IST

Viral News Today LIVE Updates: Man Enacts How People Ask Zomato For Refund And Internet is Not Happy About it

In the viral video, an Instagrammer can be seen consuming the food he had ordered while on “call" with the Zomato team. Claiming that the food smells horrible, the man asks for a refund instead of a replacement. The short clip is too real of an enactment of some people. READ MORE

Jan 19, 2023 07:11 IST

Viral News Today LIVE Updates: African Kids’ Synchronised Dance on Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ is Too Cool To Be Missed

Three kids from the famous Masaka Kids Africana page on Instagram are going viral on social media for their dance to DJ Dansco’s 2021 song DKD Galaxy. READ MORE
Jan 19, 2023 07:10 IST

Viral News Today LIVE Updates: Donald Trump's Response to a High-five Has Internet in Splits

It has been over two years since Donald Trump left the White House. However, the 45th President of the United States continues to trend on social media platforms like Twitter and Facebook. A hilarious video of Trump has now gone viral on Twitter. The video is from Trump’s Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago. In the clip, Trump can be seen posing alongside some of his supporters on his club’s golf course. READ MORE

What is that one word that describes a person or a situation that has grabbed the attention of the users who keep ‘buzzing’ around on social media? Hint: It also keeps the ‘trend’ updating from time to time and keeps ‘up-to-the-minute’ ‘funda’ going. Still not clear? Well, it starts with ‘V’ and ends at ‘L’. VIRAL.

Cut to the light-hearted mode that is turned on the moment we open our social media accounts. We see a baby imitating his parents, an old couple dancing to a romantic song, a food combination that is not 'food-worthy', a personality who keeps showering motivational messages, etc. The list is endless but its reach is not!

Cut to the light-hearted mode that is turned on the moment we open our social media accounts. We see a baby imitating his parents, an old couple dancing to a romantic song, a food combination that is not ‘food-worthy’, a personality who keeps showering motivational messages, etc. The list is endless but its reach is not!

So, what is that one viral thing that you came across recently? Is it the Delhi cold wave memes or the heartfelt story of a Burqa-clad woman with a Swiggy bag? Or is it the Zomato, Blinkit ad promo? Well, did you notice the innumerable Guinness World Records being made across the globe? You’re definitely a ‘viral geek’ if you were able to picturise all that was mentioned above. If not, don’t worry, because we’ve got you covered with everything that defines viral, buzzy, trendy, entertaining, exciting, goofing, and so forth. After all, it’s the little things that matter and all that turns ‘chit-chatter’.

