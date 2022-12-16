BuzzFix | Meghan, Monarchy, Majesty: Hypocrisy and Racism in Netflix vs Buckingham Palace Series

Netflix’s ‘Harry and Meghan’, the six-part documentary series about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, was expected to spill hot ‘royal-tea’. However, most of the internet, waiting for juicy revelations of the British monarchy, felt that it was rather old wine in a new bottle. The dramatic trailers were teased with never-before-seen intimate moments of the couple, photos of the former American actress in tears, interspersed with the pap hounding of Princess Diana and a promise of the “full truth" about Prince Harry and Meghan’s controversial split from the royal family.

While Britishers oscillate between respect and derision for the royals, they simply couldn’t ignore the biggest development as 2022 draws to a close, which led to The BBC, the Guardian, and the Daily Mail launching live blogs, placing the series on the same pedestal as Russia-Ukraine war updates.

While the first three episodes only revealed some adorable unseen photos of the Sussexes while condemning the British tabloids, the second part takes aim at the palace and the increasingly racist coverage of Meghan.

From accusations of hypocrisy to waging a war against the British monarchy, critics have flung multiple charges at the ‘estranged’ couple.

Curtsies, Privacy and Hypocrisies

The most notable criticism of ‘Megxit’ has been the ‘false narrative’ of privacy being the reason for the renouncement of the couple’s official royal duties and move to the United States. British broadcaster Piers Morgan, also renowned for his hatred towards the Sussexes, led the backlash with a tweet on the couple “bleating about privacy then doing a kiss-and-tell reality series about your private lives." Rightwing-leaning British media trashed the couple for wanting to stay away from the media glare and then milking the fame with a $100 million Netflix special, Meghan’s Spotify podcast ‘Archetypes’ and Harry’s tell-all memoir ‘Spare’ set to release in 2023.

The only problem is, the couple never said they stepped back as working members of the Royal Family to start a new, ‘private’ life in the mountains as hermits. The couple’s statement from January 2020 also found no mention of privacy. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment."

To the “but what about privacy" outcry after the Netflix debut, the couple’s official release read, “Their statement announcing their decision to step back mentions nothing of privacy and reiterates their desire to continue their..public duties. They are choosing to share their story, on their terms, and yet the tabloid media has created an entirely untrue narrative.."

The website of the Sussex Royal also notes that the couple believes in a “free, strong and open media industry, which upholds accuracy and fosters inclusivity, diversity and tolerance." They welcome “accurate and honest media reporting" at the same time “valuing privacy as individuals and as a family."

Meghan, in her Oprah Winfrey interview, blamed the media for the myth of the “privacy claim" mentioning the need for “basic privacy, boundaries and respect." The couple clearly communicates that they were willing to give the public access to the “parts of lives they were comfortable" sharing, just like the rest of us.

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?" Meghan asks in the trailer. As an official part of the British monarchy, Harry and Meghan were stifled by the royal rules, rituals and approvals needed before making decisions affecting their personal lives. They are now reclaiming that freedom and power by controlling the narrative, telling their side of the story in their own words, and cancelling four major UK tabloids that they felt invaded their privacy and projected them inaccurately in the past.

Another scene in the second episode of Part 1 that made a certain section of Brits lose their mind was when Meghan poked fun at herself for ‘overenthusiastically ruining’ her first curtsy to Harry’s grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. Being an American, she jokingly explained her unfamiliarity with the royal protocol, but was brutally trolled for “mocking British culture" (nevermind it being a colonial remnant).

‘Royally’ Racist

‘Harry and Meghan’ comes at a unique juncture for the royal family as King Charles III strives to keep the monarchy relevant post the death of Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Meghan, in the 2021 interview with Winfrey, alleged that a member of the royal family, before the birth of her first child, had asked “how dark the baby’s skin would be." In the documentary, the couple also highlights how they had to remain silent about the abusive media attention on a mixed-race princess due to palace restrictions. Harry’s older brother, Prince William had then indignantly stated, “We’re very much not a racist family."

The 2018 marriage of the ‘blue-eyed prince’ to a biracial American actress, while raising many eyebrows, also inadvertently served as a fleeting image-building exercise for the colonial-era monarchy’s acceptance of 21st century ideals and multicultural representation.

From Princess Diana to Kate Middleton and now Meghan, women in the royal family have always been overtly scrutinised for their words, clothes, and child-making skills. Royal reproduction assumes significance as the heir is seen as a representation of Britain’s most recognised institution, which led to fears over the ‘Blackness’ of Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie’s skin.

Therefore, in Meghan’s case, it goes a step deeper with the intersection of race and class. During the Harry-Meghan wedding, British media focused on juxtaposing the ‘Suits’ actress’ father’s side of the family celebrating the occasion at Burger King, indicating a working-class symbol, against the elite function at Windsor Castle, furthering the idea of ‘white trash’ (American slur for poor White people) discourse.

Harry also alleged that the royal family failed to ‘protect’ Meghan from the racist stories unleashed by the media, because other (White, privileged) “members of the family went through the same". While one headline read “straight out of Compton," a Black neighbourhood in Los Angeles where Meghan has never lived, another said Harry had “gone gangster."

In the second part, Meghan’s closest friends reveal that she was made a scapegoat to help other senior royals deflect the bad press. Netizens have claimed that Prince Andrew’s sex scandal was swept under the carpet while a hate campaign was launched against Harry and Meghan for standing up to the imperials. The leaking of Meghan’s heartfelt letter to her father, Thomas Markle, was the nail in the coffin.

A royal acknowledging the colonial past and slavery is a pathbreaking change from the usual avoidance strategy employed by the family. However, the final part is jarring at times when the couple states that they could have used Meghan to keep Black Commonwealth countries, formerly colonised nations still in varying degrees of control under the British Empire, loyal to the Queen.

Buckingham Palace also recently courted controversy over racist allegations against the late queen’s senior lady-in-waiting and Prince William’s Godmother, Susan Hussey, who reportedly asked Ngozi Fulani, a Black campaigner for survivors of domestic abuse, where she “really came from," at a royal reception.

British conservatives immediately jumped to the 83-year-old’s defence, pinning it on her age. Ignoring the obvious racism and packaging it in the form of ageism, journalist and family friend Petronella Wyatt commented, “Her sin, if there was one, was being old. Most pensioners are unfamiliar with the wonders of woke etiquette." The royal family, however, scrambled to save its face in a crumbling institution and condemned the actions of a now-resigned Hussey.

Misleading Trailer?

The two emotionally-charged trailers of the docuseries have been criticised for using unrelated footage to mislead viewers. To portray the media frenzy endured by the women in Harry’s life, including his mother Princess Diana and wife Meghan, a clip of journalists waiting to capture Katie Price at Crawley Magistrates Court, was reportedly used in the teaser. Another photo is taken from a 2011 premiere of a ‘Harry Potter’ movie which shows a bunch of paparazzi cameras focused on a subject. The Sun quoted Doug Seeburg, a photographer in the image, who termed it as “lazy picture research."

Yet another shot is allegedly from the trial of Michael Cohen, former attorney of Donald Trump. A picture of Harry, Meghan and Archie walking while a photographer, perched on a balcony, is shown capturing what seems to be a private moment, is in fact of an authorised press photographer covering the couple’s meeting with Desmond Tutu in 2019.

Refuting the attacks, Page Six quoted a source familiar with the project, who called it a “standard practice in documentary and trailer production." The report also added that the couple had no editorial control.

Brand Sussex

A fairytale love born out of an Instagram scroll session, the Sussexes are setting influencer-style couple goals with their perfectly staged moments, right from the kitchen top romance to the holiday snapshots. Young, free and in love, the couple is wresting back control over the narrative that spewed relentless hatred on them and possibly winning at it too, trumping the experts. Although, it remains to be seen whether Netflix’s biggest documentary debut will impact the low approval ratings of the couple.

At present, the ‘cute’ American ‘royals’ seems to have found their happy ending, while we wait for shots to be fired from the British headquarters.

