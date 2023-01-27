When Shah Rukh Khan “warned" viewers to fasten their seatbelts ‘kyunki mausam bigadne wala hai,’ he really meant it. The ‘Pathaan’ fever has augmented with fans driving into tremendous celebrations across the country to mark SRK’s historic comeback after four long years.

Did he have to prove anything with years of illustrious career behind him? No. Did his comeback prove something? Yes. Everything that went against him once now has been put to rest with Pathaan’s roar into theatres.

People have gone head over heels by ‘jhooming’, dancing, whistling, and screaming for SRK who finally landed on the silver screen and ended the long drought of Bollywood movies not working well at the box office. Yes, the King of Bollywood is back in theatres with Badshaah O Badshaah playing in the minds of millions of loyal fans around the globe.

Advertisement

The hype around his ‘Pathaan’ has been unprecedented and it only takes Shah Rukh Khan to enrich people’s belief in the power of love… love that he has garnered over years for a person who he is, who remains composed when opposed and lets his actions speak louder than the words.

Remember the statement he made when asked about the hurdles faced during his son, Aryan’s arrest in the drug-related case? Remember the time he was trolled for his drip to console Saira Banu on Dilip Kumar’s death? Or even the recent trend of #BoycottPathaan after his ‘growing intolerance’ remark?

The way he believed “that good will always outweigh the bad" wasn’t just said but proved multiple times. From his notable regard to cops standing outside Dilip saab‘s residence on his funeral, to his sarcastic statement to all the negativity around Pathaan’s narrative, the actor was far away from movies yet closer to his fans than ever.

Advertisement

Even his remark at a recent festival in West Bengal summed up that SRK has the biggest heart of all, which silently overlooks the criticism and negativity. He said, “Duniya kuch bhi kar le, main aur aap log aur jitney bhi positive log hain sab ke sab, zinda hain (me, you all and all the positive people are alive)." Why not, it’s his love that shines brighter day by day which got perfectly reflected through Pathaan’s overwhelming response.

Advertisement

With a frenzy that Bollywood hasn’t witnessed in a long time, Shah Rukh’s spy thriller has turned into the the biggest-ever Hindi debut of all time, beating the dubbed version of the Kannada film ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ and Hrithik Roshan’s ‘War’.

Advertisement

‘Pathaan’ has been declared a ‘superhit’ by fans and critics alike. Only this time, it was his fans who took it upon themselves to make the the movie big because it felt more like a ‘personal victory’ to them. This was their way of conveying to the mega star: “we gotchu."

The marketing genuis

SRK knows how to sell his cinema even if it comes via an Internet AMA.

SRK’s ‘Zero’ was four years ago. But with ‘Pathaan,’ it feels like SRK really never was away from Bollywood.

Perhaps we need to take his sarcastic bluebird quips more seriously sometimes.

“Main khud Bollywood hoon!"

Read all the Latest Buzz News here