BuzzFix: How Social Media Has Come to the 'Rescue' of Laid Off Employees Across Globe

“You’re fired!" - a statement that no one wants to hear or read. However, it has become a rude reality for hundreds of thousands of hardworking employees across the world as a slew of multinational companies goes on a firing spree. More than 1,600 tech employees are being laid off per day on average in 2023 globally, including in India, a report in IANS stated.

These companies aren’t your typical “risky" start-ups or dwindling businesses. The list includes tech giants such as Amazon, Meta, Intel, Twitter, Microsoft, and the list goes on. Take this - we are barely a month into the new year, and 91 companies have already laid off more than 24,000 tech employees in the first 15 days this month.

Amazon announced laying off 18,000 employees globally, including nearly 1,000 in India. Microsoft, too, joined the bandwagon as it announced the layoff of 10,000 employees. Twitter Inc also plans to lay off 50 workers in the social media site’s product division, news site Insider reported. This could reduce the company’s headcount to under 2,000. The development comes in after the company has already laid off 50% of its staff.

Advertisement

Although a topic that is mostly taboo in our society, this is the first time when people are coming out and talking about being laid off openly and without any hesitation. Everyone happens to be in the same boat and social media is not just about memes or funny cat videos anymore.

Amid all the chaos, many have used social media networks such as LinkedIn as their last resort and shared their obvious, sorry state. There were also people who desperately shared their resumes, looking for a potential employer.

Also Read: Mass Layoff Memes Crowd Twitter as Tech Companies Across the World on Firing Spree

According to Moneycontrol, human resource analysts have claimed that this is the most “heartening trend" to have emerged during this grim period – where people are talking about being laid off without stigma. This is also helping in shaping the recruitment process.

Among all of these LinkedIn users, one of them is Prashant Kamani, who lost his job at Microsoft after dedicating 21 years of his life to the company. He took to LinkedIn and shared the news of being fired and how it hit him hard. Kamani worked as a Principal Software Development Manager at the tech mogul and he was told that his position was “eliminated." While he felt disheartened by the abrupt end, he also expressed his gratitude towards the company for the exposure.

Advertisement

“The things I’m most grateful for are the relationships I have formed over the years with the people I have worked with. I’ve been surrounded by people who are extremely talented and smart. For any company like Microsoft, that’s the price of admission. I’m grateful to those people as I have learnt a lot from them," his post read.

Advertisement

In another instance, an IT professional from Kenya was told four days before his trip to Europe for a job at Amazon that the opportunity had been canceled due to business changes. In a LinkedIn post, Tom Mboya Opiyo shared his story. He wrote about how he had sold his house and cars. “My family is truly devastated after planning for the move for 6 months but I trust that God has a plan for us. They will go for counseling and I hope this helps," wrote Tom as he shared his experience.

Advertisement

But it gets worse

Advertisement

An Indian man moved to Canada for his job at Meta, only to find out that he was being fired. This came in as Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta laid off more than 11,000 of its employees, meaning 13 per cent of its workforce. Himanshu V relocated to Canada from India for his new Meta job that he did not have.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Himanshu, an IIT-Kharagpur graduate, and has previously worked at brands like GitHub, Adobe and Flipkart. “I relocated to Canada to join #Meta and 2 days after joining, my journey came to an end as I am impacted by the massive layoff," wrote Himanshu in his LinkedIn post.

He further mentioned how his heart goes out to everyone facing a difficult situation right now. “What’s next for me? Honestly, I have no idea! I’m looking forward to whatever comes next. Let me know if you know of any position or hiring for a software engineer (Canada or India)" he mentioned further.

Bitter-sweet goodbyes

In November, just when Elon Musk had taken over Twitter and was laying off employees, 25-year-old Yash Agarwal’s journey came to a dead end. He shared a photo of himself on social media and informed his friends and followers about his termination.

Yash described his position with Twitter India and South Asia as a Public Policy Associate on LinkedIn. But despite losing his job, he wasn’t devastated. Instead, he seemed to have enjoyed his time working with the organisation. He uploaded a joyful photo of himself clutching onto two pillows bearing the Twitter logo.

Also Read: Hyderabad Man Moves to Canada to Join Meta, Gets Fired After Two Days

“Just got laid off from Twitter. Bird App, it was an absolute honour, the greatest privilege ever to be a part of this team, this culture," Yash wrote in a post that he put out on his LinkedIn and Twitter with the hashtags ‘Love Where You Worked’ and ‘Love Twitter’.

But there’s hope

In one of the many instances, Tanya Rajhans from BharatX, invited those affected by the mass layoff at Amazon to apply at her company. She explained how it offers better perks and compensation. “Something for people who are impacted by Amazon layoffs, my organisation BharatX is hiring (with better compensation and perks!)," Rajhans wrote on LinkedIn.

Hashtags such as ‘#OpenToWork’ are being used widely on LinkedIn and Glassdoor. According to Forbes, the number of “#opentowork" posts on LinkedIn increased more than 20% during November. With this, the platform also saw growth in the number of people adding connections, which is very important when you are trying to expand your network and find a new job.

Also Read: BuzzFix | From Lawsuits to Layoffs: The Twitter Era Under Elon Musk Awaits ‘Blue Tick’

Several people from Meta and Amazon have formed groups to help each other find new opportunities. Many of these people created spreadsheets with the names, titles, locations, and types of jobs to make it easier for recruiters to get in touch with them.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here