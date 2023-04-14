BuzzFix | MS Dhoni, Rinku Singh's Sixes: Iconic Moments That Gave an Ultimate Start to IPL 2023

It’s not an exaggeration to state that cricket is an integral part of the Indian DNA, with an unmatched level of passion and support from the people that only continues to grow with each passing day.

And talking of cricket, the much-anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) is the pinnacle of this passion, with fans eagerly awaiting its arrival for an entire year. For almost two months, they are glued to their TV sets or mobile devices, watching every ball of their favourite team’s games with their hearts and minds fully invested, ensuring that the hype never dwindles from beginning to end.

While the aura of the game remains unchanged, each year brings something new and exciting that captivates fans. Whether it’s the anticipation of Dhoni’s ‘Definitely not’ moment or the unwavering motivation of RCB fans to break their 15-year losing streak and secure the coveted ‘Ee Saala Cup Naam De,’ the IPL never fails to surprise.

Beyond these familiar aspects, there is an inexplicable uniqueness that adds to the already high level of excitement amongst fans, making the IPL an event like no other. The tremendous surge in viewership is a testament to this appeal. For instance, both Jio Cinema and Star Sports, the media rights owners, have experienced a massive boost in viewership, with JioCinema reporting a peak concurrency of 2.2 crore and Star Sports registering an astounding 5.6 crore. The numbers continue to increase each year, thereby highlighting the league’s growing popularity.

Thus far, the ongoing IPL 2023 has already produced some awe-inspiring moments that have kept fans at the edge of their seats, anxiously expecting what more is yet to come. As the tournament just commenced on March 31st, the season has already proven to be one of the most exhilarating yet, with historic events, heroic shots, and more so, unexpected finishes one after the other, making it distinctive from previous seasons.

So, let’s take a look at one-of-a-kind moments of the season that made this IPL stand out!

MS Dhoni’s Perfect Comeback at Chepauk

On April 3rd, during CSK’s second match against LSG, Dhoni finally made a long-awaited return to the MA Chidambaram Stadium after a hiatus of 1426 days. The crowd went wild as the CSK captain walked out to bat at number eight, with deafening chants of “we want Dhoni" reverberating through the stadium. Finally, he delivered the moment his fans had been eagerly waiting for! Dhoni displayed his trademark magic by hitting back-to-back sixes off Mark Wood’s delivery, confidently launching powerful pull shots all the way into the stands. It was an electrifying moment that every MSDian had been longing for - the classic ‘Mahi Mar Raha Hai’ moment, marking just the beginning of what would prove to be a season filled with ultimate treats for the CSK fans!

Rinku Singh’s Five Sixes in a Row

On April 9th, Rinku Singh made history with an extravagant performance against the Gujarat Titans. The burly 25-year-old from Aligarh accomplished the unthinkable by smashing five consecutive sixes off his UP teammate Yash Dayal’s bowling to secure a stunning victory for KKR at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Each of his sixes was a statement in itself, and the successful chase of 29 runs from the final over set a new IPL record!

Singh’s incredible feat joined the ranks of IPL legends such as Chris Gayle, Ravindra Jadeja, and Marcus Stoinis, who have also hit five sixes in a single over. Not just that, he even surpassed MS Dhoni’s record for scoring the most runs in the 20th over in the league. No doubt, his performance was nothing short of spectacular, and it marked another iconic moment in IPL 2023 - a fitting start to an enthralling season.

Shikhar Dhawan - First Player of the Match Award From a Losing Cause

On the same day that Rinku made headlines with his outstanding performance, Shikhar Dhawan also had a remarkable inning in a different city. Despite a top-order collapse, the PBKS captain batted on his former team’s home ground and single-handedly carried his team throughout the 20 overs. He scored an unbeaten 99 runs off 66 balls and was widely regarded as the ‘lone warrior’ of the match. Notably, Dhawan became only the second player in IPL history to bat with all his teammates during a single inning, following Parthiv Patel.

Despite the PBKS team losing the match, Dhawan’s incredible knock did not go unnoticed. He was named the Player of the Match, a rare occurrence for a player from the losing team in the IPL. This marked a distinctive moment at the beginning of the league, as Dhawan became the first such player to win the award in IPL 2023.

Last-ball Thriller in RCB vs LSG

Just when we thought that the IPL 2023 couldn’t get any more exciting after the previous heroics, another match provided yet another reason to celebrate the league and the excitement it brings to fans worldwide. The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore was a thrilling encounter that involved late drama. With LSG needing just one run to win off the final ball, Harshal Patel attempted to Mankad Ravi Bishnoi at the non-striker’s end during his run-up. However, the bowler missed the opportunity to clip off the bails at the right time, and Bishnoi survived.

As the match came down to the wire, viewers were kept on the edge of their seats as Dinesh Karthik fumbled behind the stumps, adding to a series of comedic errors towards the end of the chase. Eventually, Avesh Khan completed a single to secure a thrilling victory for his team, while the other fell agonisingly short. This nail-biting finish perfectly sums up what IPL is all about - the unexpected twists and turns that keep fans hooked until the very end.

Rohit Sharma’s Half-century After Two Years

After a long hiatus, Rohit Sharma gave his fans a treat with a majestic knock in the MI vs DC match. He came out all guns blazing and put MI in the driving seat, opening their account in the IPL 2023 season on April 11th. Rohit’s brilliant 65 off 45 earned him his first IPL half-century in two years, breaking his streak of 24 innings without a 50+ IPL score for an opener.

The excitement of the fans knew no bounds as they got to witness their Hitman’s comeback, with him being adjudged as the Player of the Match for the 19th time, the most by an Indian in the IPL. Interestingly, this was also Rohit’s first MoM award in three years in the tournament.

And then…

The remarkable string of nail-biting finishes seems to never end with fans being treated to unexpected and exciting conclusions to almost every match. Whether it’s MI vs DC or CSK vs RR, the heart-stopping last-ball victories in every other game seem to offer a unique brand of suspense and it’s no wonder why this season is being hailed as absolutely ‘Fan-tastic’!

