'Can I Be CEO': MrBeast's Offer to Head YouTube Goes Viral After Susan Wojcicki's Exit

MrBeast has now (very politely) asked to become the new CEO of YouTube after Susan Wojcicki stepped down. Is Neal Mohan listening?

By: Buzz Staff

Edited By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 17, 2023, 12:42 IST

International

MrBeast just offered to be new CEO of YouTube.
MrBeast just offered to be new CEO of YouTube. (Credits: MrBeast; Reuters)

MrBeast world domination? The YouTuber has now (very politely) asked to be the new CEO of YouTube. Indian-American Neal Mohan, who has taken over from Susan Wojcicki, probably wouldn’t be very pleased. Mohan, who was previously chief of product at YouTube, will now helm the company, joining the ranks of many celebrated Indian-origin tech CEOs like Sundar Pichai and Satya Nadella.

Reacting to a news outlet sharing the development of Wojcicki stepping down, MrBeast simply tweeted, “Can I be CEO". Aim for the moon and you’re sure to land among the stars et cetera, right? The YouTuber’s fans aren’t too mad at the idea either. Some are “manifesting", while others are suggesting that he’s already the king of YouTube anyway.

“Watch him give ceo to YouTube away in a video challenge 😂😂 that would be great," one Twitter user wrote. “I thought you were gonna be POTUS… also CEO of @Twitter. Where you getting all this free time man?! 😂" Another asked. “United States President Jimmy ‘MrBeast’ Donaldson: Philanthropist, YouTuber, Chocolate company owner, fast food company owner, Twitter CEO, YouTube CEO," listed another user.

If you look at MrBeast’s 134 million subscribers on YouTube, the idea probably does not seem quite outrageous. What do you think?

first published: February 17, 2023, 12:42 IST
last updated: February 17, 2023, 12:42 IST
