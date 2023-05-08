Can We Say Bye Bye To Crunches? This Bizzare 'Belly Belan' Method Claims So

Our internet is a treasure trove of clips showing peculiar incidents happening all around the world. New on social media is this bizarre health method that will leave you flabbergasted. Forget diets and exercise, all you need is a rolling pin to do away with your belly fat (according to this new clip, of course). In a video shared on Twitter, a group of adults is seen attending what looks like a fitness class. It is anything but your usual class out there. They each have a rolling pin in hand, running it over their belly fat while following the movement of their acupressure teacher. Apparently, this method is supposed to get rid of all that fat, as per the instructor.

The Twitter user who shared this clip wrote alongside it “Main bol raha hu bohot scope hai iss desh mein (I am saying it now, there is a lot of scope in this country)." The clip has garnered over 500 thousand views and the disbelief of the internet. The clip was originally shared on Instagram by Dr Manishaa who is the brain behind The Perfect Health. The Instagram account claims to get rid of multiple problems with simple poses, mudras, or therapies, such as this one.

Several social media users remarked how it is people like these who are running these odd classes making a fool out of people. They charge a ton of money and deliver next to nothing. On the other hand, some users were not sure why people would do anything but exercise and put some restrictions on their diet. “You won’t believe the number of people that follow her. She can cure thyroid with a massager. We are so gullible," wrote a Twitter user.

Another comment read, “People will do everything apart from reducing sugars and exercising daily."

“Belly belan," read an ROFL comment.

Meanwhile, a few defended the entire situation by saying that if it makes people happy, they are not harmed in pursuing such activities. A user wrote, “Dancing and massaging..they look happy… Lifting weights is not the only way to remain fit."

This is not the only unusual fitness-related advice floating around on the internet. In case you need some motivation to hit the gym in Delhi, here’s something that might interest you. Delhi is infamous for its aggressive and violent road culture, where things can easily escalate into a brawl. According to an influencer named ‘Ccoach Rajan’, the key to surviving such situations is to have muscular strength, which can be developed by hitting the gym regularly. He shared a video of two men fighting on a congested road in Delhi to prove his point that physical altercations can happen anywhere in the city, and being physically fit can help you stay safe.

Needless to say, social media users were slightly taken aback by this unusual advice.

