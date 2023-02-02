Optical illusions are a doorway to self-revelations. Images with a hidden element are known as optical illusion puzzles and they make for a great pastime. The intelligent puzzles say a lot about the people who take such challenges, may it be a secret personality trait, your intelligence level of observation skills, and such illusions make for a versatile tool to know yourself better. One such optical illusion has gone viral on social media that shows multiple words with the spelling “LAGRE" but the viewers have the challenge to find the word “LARGE" hidden among them and the time limit is 10 seconds.

The image shows a bunch of words with the spelling “LAGRE", arranged in an orderly fashion on a green background. The repetitive pattern makes it difficult for viewers to finish the challenge in time but if one focuses on the spellings and looks through the image, finding the word “LARGE" among the wrong spellings is not that difficult.

Take your time to find the correct spelling. If you can solve the puzzle within 10 seconds, you may consider yourself to be a genius and someone with outstanding observation skills. But if you fail to find the word, don’t get disheartened as a little bit of practice can easily improve your observational skills.

Here is the solution:

The word “LARGE" can be found in the second column and fifth row from the top of the image. Once found, you would realise it is not as difficult as it seemed at the start and a little bit of focus could’ve easily helped you succeed.

The key to finding the answer to an optical illusion puzzle is to ensure that you eliminate all the distractions and focus on the hidden element and its uniqueness. Once you spot the differentiating factor, you will have the answer in sight.

