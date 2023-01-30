Home » BUZZ » Can You Find The Hidden Number And Word In This Optical Illusion?

Can You Find The Hidden Number And Word In This Optical Illusion?

An image with a green pattern has a word hidden and one needs to find it as quickly as possible.

January 30, 2023

The image shows a green pattern that can make your brain fuzzy if looked at for a prolonged period.
Optical illusions are visually perceived images that differ from reality. They trick the brain into perceiving something differently than it is. They also serve the viewers with a challenge to find a hidden element within a given time limit. Such images make for a perfect intelligent pastime and even reveal a lot about a person. From hidden personality traits to IQ and observation skills, a lot can be learnt about yourself through optical illusions. One such image with a green pattern has a word hidden in it and it offers a challenge to find it as quickly as possible.

The image shows a green pattern that can make your brain fuzzy if looked at for a prolonged period. Designed by Rainbow Riches Casino, the image has a word and a number hidden in it somewhere. It is as difficult as it looks. So far, only a few people have been able to solve the puzzle. The blurred green and black pattern are drawn such that it becomes nearly impossible for the viewers to find and pinpoint the hidden elements.

Finding a hidden object in the image of a room is much easier than differentiating a word or a number in a recurring pattern. While here there are no distractions, the recurring patterns themselves will make you lose track of how well you have scanned the image. Therefore, one restarts the process and ends up repeating the process multiple times.

It is essential for people to not lose focus and refrain from repeating their scans. One needs to keep track of how much they have already searched and how much of it is left. Only then can you find the solution.

The hidden word in this optical illusion is “FREE" and the number hidden in the image is “30". If you were able to find the answer, you are an observant and intelligent person. But if you weren’t able to do the same, don’t be disheartened as practice can get you there quickly.

