Can You Find The Sniper Hidden In This Photograph?

A lot of photographs on the internet are clicked such that there are several hidden elements in them. These images are taken from a distance to show a landscape with innumerable elements along with the one hiding in plain sight. One such picture of a sniper hiding in a house situated in the middle of a snowy landscape has surfaced on the internet.

The image shows a house in the middle of a snowy plain right at the end of a forest. At first, you might think that there is nothing unusual about the photograph. However, if you look closely, the image has a hidden element that can only be found by people who have an eye for detail.

The photograph was taken by Simon Menor and his aim was to deceive the viewers. The photograph has a sniper hidden somewhere and the audience must find him within 30 seconds. If you can find him within the given time limit, you are one of the sharpest observers in the world. But even if you weren’t able to find him within the given time limit, don’t be disheartened as a little practice can get you there easily.

Here is the solution:

The man is hidden on the first-floor window of the house in the woods. The photographer has cleverly taken the photograph from the woods to create enough distance for the viewer to not be able to see the sniper. This is because he easily blends in with the darkness inside the house.

Snipers often hide their location by camouflaging with the surroundings. Sometimes they lie down in the grass, sometimes they wear black clothes and strike at night from the window of an old building. Such scenarios are common for them and help them shoot their target without coming out of the shadows.

