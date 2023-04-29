Can You Guess The Number Of Cats? If Yes, Then You Are Brilliant

Optical illusions are the latest trends in social media. These puzzles have the capacity to confuse you and test your brain to its limits. Despite their taxing efforts, optical illusions remain popular with social media users. These brain teasers also improve your focus and memory skills and can help you grasp patterns faster. Take the post for example. Until you really pay attention to the image, you will not be able to figure out the answer. So, are you ready to test your puzzle-solving skills? You will be nothing less than a genius if you manage to guess the solution within 5 seconds.

The photo shows an orange-coloured tabby standing at a door. Next to it is another cat. Or is it the orange cat’s shadow? Well, that’s the puzzle you have to solve. You need to identify if there are two cats in the photo or just a cat and its shadow.

Confused? There’s no denying that this is a tough puzzle to crack. Users were similarly left baffled with this problem. Many were unable to guess the correct answer. Did you manage to figure out how many cats are there in the photo? If so, then you truly are a genius.

Spoiler alert: The trick to figuring out the correct answer is to consider the image as a whole and then narrow it down to the first cat. Did you see the space between the two cats? Focus there and you will find your answer within seconds.

Still, need a hint? Look at where the orange cat is standing. Now if you observe closely, you will be able to see a black patch between it and the black kitty. That is the shadow of the orange cat.

The other cat in the photo is a real one, though you might be thrown off by the lack of detailed facial features.

Some users were quick to identify the correct answer, “2 cats. The Black one’s eyes are photoshopped off," a comment read.

Another account wrote, “Two, you can see the orange cat has his own shadow and then there is the other black cat sitting next to him."

Were you able to figure out the optical illusion easily?

