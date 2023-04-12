Can You Imagine Shakira As A Desi Vegetable Seller? The Video Will Help You

From hysterical parody videos that leave you rolling on the floor laughing to mimicry, satirical content on the internet is all things hit. Another addition to this long list is a video of a woman mimicking Colombian singer Shakira. While you must have witnessed a number of people mimicking Shakira before, this woman named Arzu Fatima has amused the internet after she shared how Shakira would sound if she sold vegetables in desi style. The now viral video opens to the woman saying, “Agar Shakira sabzi wali hoti to voh sabzi aise bechti. (If Shakira would have been a vegetable vendor, then this is how she would have sold the veggies.)" Then she begins imitating Shakira’s voice with a desi recreation of the tune of the singer’s chartbuster 2001 track Whenever, Wherever.

“If Shakira sells sabzi! Mithi on backing vocals," read the caption posted with the video.

Several users said that they “can’t stop laughing." A few claimed that after hearing that Shakira is selling veggies, the stocks of potatoes and onions would shoot up. A user commented, “Aloo (Potato) and pyaaz (onion) stocks (chart with upward trend emoticon)". Many jokingly said that this is why Shakira never became a vegetable vendor, as a user wrote, “isi liye Shakira sabzi wali nahi bani."

Some even pointed out that the prizes women is announcing in the video are wrong, as a user commented, “Someone needs to update Shakira of the current prices!" Another wrote, “Ye sab to theek hai par aaloo 10 rs kilo kaha mil rahe hai?? (All this is fine but where can we find potatoes for Rs 10 per kg.)"

So far, the video has been viewed more than 4 million times.

In 2021, a musician named Shubha had gone viral after she shared a video of her ordering pizza in Shakira’s voice. She wrote in the caption, “A lot of you guys asked for the original so here it is! Thank you Jax for the idea and Shakira for the vocal inspo."

In the video, Shubha literally calls a pizza chain and orders pizza in Shakira’s voice.

