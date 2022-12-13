Can You Solve These Twitter Puzzles In Seconds?

Optical illusions and puzzles often get the internet audience excited. This is because they not only make for a great pastime but are also amazing mental exercises. Figuring out how to solve a puzzle takes our brain on a jog. Our mental prowess, observation skills and patience are tested at every step of solving these puzzles. A video featuring two such physical puzzles went viral on Twitter.

Shared by Morissa Schwartz’s official Twitter handle and captioned, “How would you solve this?", the video starts with a puzzle where a stick with a long groove is stuck in a coil with a ring going from the outer end to the inner line of the coil.

While the puzzle cannot be normally solved, what one needs to do differently is take the stick with the long groove and insert it in the ring, this would enable the stick to unlock from the spiral lock and be separated from it easily.

The second part of the footage shows a ring locked in the middle of a horseshoe with two of the horseshoe layers separated by a chain. While the ring cannot be separated from the horseshoe chain easily, one needs to rotate the horseshoe and place both layers one upon the other. This would enable the ring to come out from the gap of the completed horseshoe.

The 49-second video featuring two puzzles went viral on the microblogging platform with more than 1.71 lakh views and over 700 likes. People in the comments section discussed the puzzles.

A user commented – “In my youth, I was able to do those puzzles. There are so many of them."

Another user wrote, “That’s fantastic. I love watching the solution. I would love to know the person who thought it up. I can’t get out of that trich where you put two fingers in a tube and cannot get them out. Hence typing with my nose…."

