Optical illusions are the best pastime for people who want to spend their leisure time intelligently. Often, they serve as a versatile tool to know oneself better. This is because optical illusions help reveal not only some subtle personality traits but also act as a measure of intelligence and observation skills. Another brainstorming optical illusion showing a fish hidden amongst sharks has been floating around on the internet. The challenge of finding the fish is to be completed in a short span of five seconds.

The image shows several sharks smiling, facing the viewer. These sharks have happy expressions on their face with terrifying sharp teeth on them. Each one of them is a little bit different from the other and to find the hidden fish, one has to look at them carefully and figure out what can be the differentiating factor.

All the sharks with similar faces make it difficult for the viewers to spot the fish but the clue to successfully finishing the challenge in the given time limit of 5 seconds is in the fish’s features. Sharks have sharp teeth, sharp fins and a fin on their head. But fish do not have these.

To find the fish one must eliminate the sharks one by one based on their features. If you were able to finish the challenge within the given time limit, you may consider yourself to be one with a high IQ and splendid attention to detail. But even if you weren’t, here is the solution:

The fish can be found on the top left side of the image. The only way to distinguish it from the bunch is by noticing its features that are different from those of a shark. It has no sharp teeth, no fin on the head and the fins are round instead of being pointed towards the end.

Such optical illusions are available on the internet in abundance and people can practice with them if they want to increase their intelligence and observational skills.

