Can You Spot Fourth Boy's Face In This Optical Illusion Within 10 Seconds?

From crossword puzzles to Sudoku, the internet has drawn to a new line of obsessions. The most recent addition is optical illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object of drawing or people that challenge our brain’s way of perceiving things. The optical illusion can be physical, physiological or cognitive illusions. These illusions are not only amusing, but also keep our observational skills at bay.

One such clever illustration has been making rounds on the internet of three boys trying to search for a friend. In the now-viral photo, three boys are seen with a wooden stick on their hands or on their back. They can be seen having a conversation with each other. But their fourth companion is missing and these children are having trouble finding him. Can you help them to spot their missing friend’s face in the illustration within ten seconds?

Many of you might have located the fourth missing face and might have great observation skills, but for those who are still trying to find it, we are here to help you. If you look at the picture you might see three boys standing on the road, and in the distance you might see trees and houses. If you rotate the image upside down and look closely at the right side of the image, then between the boy in blue and his stick you might see a structure that looks like a face.

The illustrator has cleverly used the branches of the two trees to make the eyes and the oval shape of the face, and curved the faded lines for the nose and mouth. If you are still searching, the face has been marked in a red circle to spot its exact location.

There are ample optical illusions on social media. The various puzzles tell you a lot about how your brain functions, as well as your personality traits. You can try your hand at more such optical illusions to enhance your observation skills.

