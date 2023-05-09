Trends :Aishwarya MohanrajChocolate BhajiyaWoman Living In CarDelhi MetroBournvita Controversy
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » Buzz » Can You Spot The Odd Emoji? We Are Back With A Challenging Optical Illusion

    Can You Spot The Odd Emoji? We Are Back With A Challenging Optical Illusion

    Take up this challenge of spotting that one different emoji from all other emojis in this image.

    Advertisement

    Curated By: Buzz Staff

    Trending Desk

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 10:45 IST

    Delhi, India

    This image shows hand emojis in nine rows and seven columns from 1 to 9 and A to G, respectively. (Credits: Instagram)
    This image shows hand emojis in nine rows and seven columns from 1 to 9 and A to G, respectively. (Credits: Instagram)

    Optical illusions have the ability to trick the human brain. The “find the odd one out" challenge is a popular brain teaser that involves spotting the one item that is different from the rest in a group. This type of illusion can be both fun and challenging, as it requires a keen eye for detail and the ability to quickly identify patterns and anomalies. It is often used as a form of entertainment and can also be a useful tool for improving cognitive skills such as visual perception and attention to detail. It can take on many forms, such as finding the odd word out in a sentence, the odd colour out in a series, or the odd shape out in a group.

    For this challenge, we have to find the odd-one-out emoji from the rest of them.

    Advertisement

    So take up this challenge of spotting that one different emoji from all other emojis in this image. Are you up for it?

    This image shows hand emojis in nine rows and seven columns from 1 to 9 and A to G respectively. The viewers are supposed to observe the illusion very carefully and tell which hand emoji is different from the rest.

    RELATED NEWS

    At first glance, it seems like all emojis are the same but the trick is to go through the image line by line, either by rows or columns and look out for the answer.

    As soon as the image was uploaded on Instagram, people started posting their answers and flooded the comment section with different guesses.

    Advertisement

    Some said “3E" while other others opted for “E3". One person said, “If you say 3E and not E3, you’re a psychopath"

    Well, people do have different perspectives, don’t they?

    Hint: To make the challenge easier for you, we have a little hint hoping you will catch that unique emoji - look out in the third row! You got it, didn’t you?

    Answer: 3E and E3. Both these are correct and refer to the same emoji.

    Advertisement

    Optical illusions can be found in nature, art, and even in everyday objects. They remind us that what we see is not always what we get and that our perception of reality is subjective and easily manipulated.

    Read all the Latest Buzz News here

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: May 09, 2023, 10:00 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 10:45 IST
    Read More