Can You Spot the Red Ball? IPS Officer’s Old Video of Astonishing Juggling Trick Intrigues Twitter

You would’ve definitely heard about the most basic juggling pattern, that is, the three balls cascade which is performed using props greater than or equal to three. In this trick, one hand alternately throws the prop (say ball) at an equal height to the opposite hand, and one throws balls in a horizontal path to the other hand. Confusing, right? This is what happened with internet users when an old video of a woman performing the mind-boggling juggling trick was shared by an IPS officer on Twitter. It intrigued the netizens to look for answers to such an illusion created using three lighted balls.

In the now-viral video, a woman could be seen tossing three glowing balls, one of which was red initially but later turned blue to blend in with the other two. She moved them laterally to make it difficult for the viewers to spot the red one in a 20-second clip. Since being shared by an IPS officer, Rupin Sharma, the video has made eagle-eyed users follow the drill and look for the correct answer. When asked to choose between 1, 2, and 3, most of the users replied, “1".

In December 2022, another video of a woman juggling five balls on her hands and her feet in an upside-down position went viral on the internet. The clip was shared on Reddit when a woman started balancing two balls on her feet and the other three in her hands in a coordinated manner that stunned the Redditors completely. Surprised social media users lauded the lady’s efforts and skills and remarked how the then viral clip made them get back to it each and every time in their free time.

