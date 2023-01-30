Social media trends have become a hit among users. Among all, we frequently see thousands of people recreating a movie scene, a song or even lip-synching a popular track for Reels. In a new social media trend, a group of four women can be seen lip-syncing Miley Cyrus’ Flowers but what’s interesting is that the internet has to guess who is the real singer among them. The video opens with four women sitting near what appears to be a couch, with one of them holding a cat. They then begin to sing Miley Cyrus’ Flowers in a melodious voice before concluding their performance. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, “Who is singing."

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

The video has garnered over two million views ever since it was shared online. Social media users went on to guess the one who is actually singing. Former Australian rugby player Chris Close wrote, “100% it is number 3. Only one with 100% lip synch, but more importantly extension of neck (and thus required internal stretching of vocal cords) to hit notes sung in vibrato."

Another user wrote, “Number 3 is the real singer."

One more user wrote, “4… She’s the only one that takes in the air after exhausting her breath".

Advertisement

Advertisement

So, who do you think is actually singing Flowers in the clip?

Previously, a video of a group of women singing Mera Dil Ye Pukare to dhol beats went viral and garnered heaps of praise from social media users. The trend became popular after a Pakistani woman danced to a remix version of Lata Mangeshkar’s Mera Dil Ye Pukare at a wedding. Watch the video below:

Earlier, a video showed a group of friends singing the Hindi version of Doraemon’s theme song while riding in a bus. Along with the video, the caption read, “What a nostalgia. Go and recreate this with your gang". The video shows some friends having a great time and enthusiastically singing the Doraemon Hindi theme song. “We are still obsessed with this song," read the text over the video, which made many social media users nostalgic.

Watch the video below.

The video has amassed over eight million views since the time it was shared.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here