Canada Woman Adds Crickets To Her Toddler’s Diet To Reduce Grocery Expenses

Food and lifestyle choices are changing daily around the world. A section of the world believes going vegan can help in sustaining the environment and complete their nutritional needs, while the other part has been exploring various options of protein to add to their diet. To fulfil her baby’s protein requirements, a food writer has started feeding her crickets. Yes, you read that right.

Author Tiffany Leigh from Toronto, Canada, shared with Insider how the rising food cost per week led her to try newer ways of fulfilling nutritional requirements for her baby, while also saving money. “As a food writer, I’ve always been the type of person who will try anything — including entomophagy, otherwise known as eating insects. I’ve tasted everything from fried tarantula legs to scorpion on a stick," she wrote. Tiffany revealed that she tasted ants and crickets in countries like Thailand and Vietnam while travelling and also loved the way they had incorporated bugs to improve texture appeal.

Tiffany started adding crickets to her 18-month-old toddler’s diet in an effort “to cut down on the family’s grocery bill." She explained that the food costs have spiked to about $250-$300 a week. That amounts to about Rs 25,000 in Indian currency. “To supplement the rising prices, I decided to get Cricket Puff snacks, Cricket Protein Powder, and Whole Roasted Crickets from Entomo Farms," she revealed. Tiffany added that she started replacing insects with more traditionally expensive proteins such as beef, chicken and pork, which helped her cut down her grocery expenses by $100 a week.

Tiffany also revealed that her baby wasn’t hesitant or scared at all when it comes to trying new foods. She said that the toddler was at the age where she has turned fearless and curious, which made it the perfect time for Tiffany to add “exotic" foods that aren’t usual to the North American diet.

Tiffany mentioned that according to board-certified paediatric dietician Venus Kalami, one can start feeding bugs to toddlers as early as when they turn 6 months old to help them build a “positive" relationship with bugs as food.

