Have you ever been surprised on your birthday? A man recently received the best birthday surprise one can ever get. He has been trying his luck on the lottery for the last 50 years. Finally, he won it on his birthday and became a millionaire.

Dresden hails from Canada and has been trying his luck since the 1980s. One day, he went out shopping. Like always, he buys a lottery ticket with 5 Canadian dollars from a mini-mart and keeps the ticket in his pocket. He has the habit of scratching every ticket only after reaching home. But this time, luck had some other plans for him. The next day was his birthday and destiny had decided to give him a gift. After reaching home, when he scratched the ticket, the number 32 was written on it.

According to a report in Mirror, Dresden did not know that he would get a big win. He scratched the ticket like he used to do but he was surprised to see the number written on it. When he matched that number with the top prize of the instant bingo lottery, he found that he had won one lakh dollars — roughly Rs 80 lakh. He was so surprised by this victory that he could not get up from his bed. He was unable to believe it and could not even sleep properly the whole night. The next day was his birthday. He went to the store to recheck his ticket. When the numbers matched, he finally got convinced about his victory.

Advertisement

Dresden says this is the best birthday gift he has ever received. Now with this money, he will get his house repaired, buy an iPhone and save the rest of the money for his daughter’s wedding.

Last month, a person from Ontario won the 1 million dollar lottery twice within a year.

Read all the Latest Buzz News here